Family of Woman Killed by Teen on Cannabis-Impaired E-Bike Decries Lenient Sentence

The family of 86-year-old Gloria Stephenson, killed by 18-year-old Billy Stokoe who was high on cannabis and using a phone while riding an illegal e-bike, has branded his six-year and nine-month sentence an 'insult' and is demanding tougher laws. Stokoe, who pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving, will serve half his sentence in custody. The victim's daughter, Julie Francis, argues the punishment does not reflect the value of her mother's life and criticizes the justice system. The incident occurred when Stokoe struck Stephenson at a zebra crossing in Sunderland, fled the scene, and later turned himself in. The case highlights issues around e-bike regulation, drugged driving, and sentencing for fatal collisions.

The family of an 86-year-old grandmother killed by a teenage e-bike rider who was under the influence of cannabis has strongly criticized the sentence handed down, calling it an insult and calling for stricter laws.

Billy Stokoe, now 19, was sentenced to six years and nine months in a youth detention center for causing the death of Gloria Stephenson in Sunderland last year. He will serve half of that term, approximately three years and four months, before being eligible for release. The victim's daughter, Julie Francis, expressed profound dissatisfaction, questioning whether her mother's life is worth such a limited period of incarceration.

She highlighted the emotional toll on the family, stating they have been unable to properly grieve due to the distress caused by the perceived leniency of the sentence. The fatal incident occurred on May 16 when Stokoe, then 18, was riding an e-bike that was in poor condition, not road legal, and prohibited from public highways. Dashcam footage captured him colliding with Ms. Stephenson as she walked her daughter's dog across a zebra crossing.

The impact caused Stokoe to fall from the bike. Instead of assisting, he retrieved the vehicle and sped away, leaving the grandmother-of-13 motionless on the road. Prosecutors revealed that Stokoe had been using a mobile phone in his left hand for half a mile before the crash and was found to be three times over the legal limit for cannabis. After fleeing, Stokoe went to a friend's house to hide the bike and change his clothes before returning home.

His mother later drove him to a police station just over an hour after the collision to turn himself in. Ms. Stephenson, a retired domestic services manager at Sunderland Royal Hospital, was attended to by witnesses and her daughter arrived within minutes, but she was pronounced dead at the scene. The court heard that Stokoe's actions were not only reckless but also demonstrated a complete disregard for safety and the law.

Judge Robert Adams noted the aggravating factors but considered the defendant's age and guilty plea in determining the sentence. Stokoe also received an eight-year driving disqualification.

However, the victim's family argues that the maximum possible sentence of 18 years should have been imposed given the circumstances. Julie Francis, a retired teacher, appeared on Good Morning Britain to discuss the case, emphasizing that her mother had deliberately used the zebra crossing, believing it to be the safest route.

She described the scene as her sister's tagged dog leading to the immediate notification of family, and the devastating impact of her mother being left to die at the roadside. The case has reignited debate over the regulation of e-bikes, the enforcement of drugged driving laws, and the adequacy of sentencing for deaths caused by dangerous driving.

The family's outcry underscores a broader demand for legal reforms to ensure that punishments more appropriately reflect the gravity of taking a life through criminal negligence. Ms. Francis's comments capture the family's anguish: "Nothing is ever going to bring our mum back-we recognise that. But does the judge really think her life is worth just three years, four months and two weeks in jail? He'll serve half of his sentence in jail and then he'll be let out.

I feel it's an absolute insult to our mum; to the whole of our family.

" She added that the anger is consuming, especially the thought that Stokoe fled the scene. "Some days, the anger consumes you-the thought of our mum being killed in the way she was and then just left to die at the side of the road. He drove off and left her.

" The family's pain is compounded by the fact that they have not been able to mourn properly, with the sentencing verdict overshadowing their loss. Their experience points to systemic frustrations within the criminal justice system when dealing with cases involving young offenders, impaired driving, and the use of unsafe vehicles. In summary, the tragic death of Gloria Stephenson has become a catalyst for discussions on road safety, substance abuse, and sentencing guidelines.

The family's public stance demonstrates a quest for accountability and a push for legal changes that might prevent similar incidents. The defendant's early surrender and expressions of remorse did little to sway the family's view that the outcome fails to deliver true justice for a life lost in such a preventable manner





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Gloria Stephenson Billy Stokoe E-Bike Accident Dangerous Driving Cannabis Impairment Sentencing Zebra Crossing Hit-And-Run Sunderland Newcastle Crown Court Julie Francis Road Safety Legal Reform

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