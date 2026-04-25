Family Pays Tribute to 'Beautiful Soul' Amber O'Brien After Manchester Murder

The family of Amber O’Brien, 33, who was found dead in Blackley, Manchester, have released a moving tribute. A 31-year-old man has been charged with her murder. Friends describe her as a kind and radiant individual.

The family of Amber O’Brien, a 33-year-old woman tragically found deceased in north Manchester , has released a heartfelt and emotional tribute to her life. Amber was discovered at a residential tower block in Blackley on Sunday, prompting a police investigation that swiftly led to the arrest and charging of a 31-year-old man, Stephan Garner, with her murder.

The family’s statement, disseminated through Greater Manchester Police, describes Amber as a ‘beautiful soul whose bright spirit brought joy, laughter, and comfort’ to all who knew her. They expressed profound sadness and devastation at her loss, emphasizing the indelible mark she left on the lives of those fortunate enough to have shared in her presence.

The family’s words paint a picture of a woman deeply cherished as a daughter and sister, whose kindness and warmth radiated outwards, positively impacting everyone she encountered. Amber O’Brien was more than just a name to those who knew her; she was a vibrant presence remembered for her infectious smile and innate ability to uplift others. Friends and acquaintances consistently highlight her compassionate nature and genuine concern for the well-being of those around her.

She possessed a rare gift for making people feel valued and appreciated, consistently prioritizing the needs of others above her own. A skilled painter decorator by trade, Amber also had roots in the local community as a former pupil of North Manchester High School for Girls. The outpouring of grief following her death at Somerton Court, Broadmoss Drive, is a testament to the widespread affection she garnered throughout her life.

This sentiment is further evidenced by a fundraising campaign initiated by her close friend, Chelby McKay, which has already amassed a significant sum in donations, demonstrating the community’s desire to support Amber’s family during this incredibly difficult time. Chelby’s recollections of Amber emphasize her radiant personality and the positive influence she had on those around her, describing a laugh that was ‘infectious’ and a presence that could instantly brighten any room. The legal proceedings surrounding Amber’s death are currently underway.

Stephan Garner, 31, residing at Somerton Court, Blackley, appeared at Manchester Crown Court on Friday following the charges brought against him. He was remanded in custody, awaiting a pretrial and preparation hearing scheduled for June 5th. This hearing will determine the next steps in the legal process as the authorities continue to build their case. The community remains in mourning, grappling with the senseless loss of a beloved individual.

The funds raised by Chelby McKay will undoubtedly provide some measure of support to Amber’s family as they navigate the immense grief and practical challenges that lie ahead. The memory of Amber O’Brien, a woman defined by her kindness, warmth, and unwavering spirit, will undoubtedly endure in the hearts of all who had the privilege of knowing her. The investigation continues, and authorities are committed to ensuring justice is served for Amber and her grieving family.

The focus now shifts to supporting the family and allowing them the space to mourn their loss while the legal process unfolds





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