Family Revives Memorial Fund to Support Young People Affected by Multiple Sclerosis After Dual Tragedies

After losing their mother to multiple sclerosis and their brother to a hit-and-run, a Scottish family has relaunched a grant fund to help youth impacted by MS in Ayrshire and Arran, providing resources for education, personal development, and wellbeing.

The Dickie family from Ayrshire , Scotland, has endured two profound tragedies: the death of matriarch Helen Dickie from multiple sclerosis (MS) complications in 2006 at age 40, and the subsequent hit-and-run death of her son Robbie in 2011, just before he was set to begin university.

In the wake of these losses, the family established the Robbie Dickie Fund, initially seeded with donations from Robbie's funeral to support the MS Society's local group. The fund evolved into a grant scheme aimed at helping young people in Ayrshire and Arran affected by MS, either as patients or caregivers. Activity slowed during the COVID-19 pandemic but has now been revitalized by Robbie's father, David Dickie, in partnership with the MS Society.

The fund provides financial assistance for personal development, education, and wellbeing, with grants used for items like laptops, driving lessons, and dance classes. David reflects on his wife's aggressive form of primary progressive MS, diagnosed when Robbie was one, and the family's resilience. He emphasizes the fund's purpose: to transform grief into tangible support for youth grappling with MS's expansive impact.

With over £30,000 in reserve, the fund is inviting applications from those under 30 in the region, ensuring Helen and Robbie's legacies foster opportunity and hope





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Multiple Sclerosis MS Fund Ayrshire Young Caregivers Grant Scheme Dickie Family Robbie Dickie Fund MS Society Commemorative Charity

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