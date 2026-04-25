Family Terrorized by Masked Thugs After Dog's Tragic Death

A South Yorkshire family's home was repeatedly targeted by vandals after their dog was fatally mauled, leaving them traumatized and fearing for their safety. Extensive damage was caused to their vehicles, and the family reports a campaign of abuse.

A family in Conisbrough, South Yorkshire , has endured a terrifying ordeal involving repeated attacks on their home and vehicles, leaving them deeply traumatized. The incidents began following the tragic death of their beloved dog, PJ, a 12-year-old Jackapoo, who was fatally mauled by another dog in their back garden on January 2nd.

Their eldest daughter, Ellie, bravely attempted to intervene, but PJ sustained horrific injuries including broken legs, a ripped jaw, and multiple puncture wounds, ultimately leading to his euthanasia. The family, Aaron and Rebecca Thompson, both directors of a construction firm, report a subsequent campaign of abuse culminating in two nights of targeted vandalism on March 24th and 25th. The first incident involved a hooded individual attempting to break into vehicles parked outside their home.

Aaron Thompson, caught completely off guard, bravely confronted the intruder while still undressed. The following night, the situation escalated dramatically. Assailants returned, smashing front windows and then repeatedly ramming into the family’s cars. The damage was extensive, with a BMW Z4, a BMW 1 series, and a BMW 3 series rendered completely unrepairable.

A fourth vehicle, a Hyundai i10, sustained dents and window scratches. The Thompsons describe the events as a ‘nightmare’ that has left them ‘mentally destroyed’, struggling with sleeplessness and witnessing their children’s distress. Their daughter, Ellie, now feels unsafe in her own home and has been experiencing panic attacks.

The family initiated a campaign called ‘Justice for PJ’ last month, expressing their dissatisfaction with the initial police response and aiming to raise awareness about the potentially dangerous dog within the community. South Yorkshire Police investigated the initial dog attack but determined there were no grounds to seize the animal. Rebecca Thompson had previously reported another incident in October where the same dog lunged at Ellie while she was taking out the rubbish.

Despite the family’s belief that the attacks on their home are directly linked to the dog incident and their subsequent campaign, police state there is currently no evidence to support this connection. Inspector Steve Usher explained that the dog had not previously injured a person and that seizure requires careful consideration.

The owner was advised of potential consequences for further incidents and agreed to participate in restorative justice, a Responsible Dog Ownership Course with the Blue Cross Charity, and implement measures to prevent future harm. While acknowledging the attack has strengthened their family bond, the Thompsons emphasize the profound emotional toll it has taken, describing the constant fear, sleepless nights, and the pain of seeing their children suffer.

Rebecca, a dedicated wildlife volunteer, highlights the devastating impact on their family life and the ongoing trauma they are experiencing





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Vandalism Dog Attack South Yorkshire Criminal Damage Family Trauma Police Investigation

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