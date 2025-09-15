Family Vows to Fight for Justice After Spanish Police Close Benidorm Death Case

The family of Nathan Osman, a Welsh father who died under suspicious circumstances in Benidorm last year, are continuing their fight for answers after Spanish authorities closed the case.

A family from South Wales is continuing their fight for justice for their son, Nathan Osman, who died under mysterious circumstances in Benidorm , Spain , last year. Nathan, 30, from Pontypridd, was on holiday with friends in September 2024 when his body was found at the bottom of a cliff on the outskirts of the city. Spanish police initially closed a homicide investigation, ruling his death as accidental.

However, the case was reopened following pressure from Nathan's family who expressed dissatisfaction with the initial response and investigation. Despite providing new evidence to the authorities, the case was ultimately closed again by Spanish police, who maintained the accidental death verdict. Nathan's family insists that he did not die accidentally, believing he was robbed and taken to the remote location where his body was found. They cite evidence suggesting an attempt to use his bank card after his body was discovered and the likelihood of CCTV footage recording his movements. They believe Nathan may have been abducted while walking alone to his hotel, robbed, and then taken to the cliff edge. Nathan's brother, Lee Evans, stated that the family feels abandoned and needs help. He vowed that the family will continue to pursue legal avenues to uncover the truth about Nathan's death and have expressed their intention to connect with other families who have experienced similar tragedies overseas





