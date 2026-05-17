Famous Livestock and Birds on the Big Screen

This article explores the fascinating journey and influence of various animals and birds in making their way onto the silver screen.

Nobby the sheep went from peacefully grazing in a Somerset field to appearing on the big screen alongside some Hollywood stars, with Hugh Jackman and Emma Thompson.

His owner, farmer William Sully, was 'really happy' for Nobby to take part in the film. Nobby was duplicated using CGI to create two characters, Ronnie and Reggie, who are twins in the film. After filming, Nobby died from old age, but he will be immortalised in the new mystery tale. Lloyd and Rose Buck from Bristol have been living with and training birds for more than 30 years.

They starred goshawks Mabel and Lottie in various productions to illustrate their behaviours in the documentary. William Sully from Williton explained that nearly all the birds are hand-raised and experienced getting them used to being around cameras, drones, green screens, and blue screens. Lt Colebourn permanently donated Winnie to London Zoo after seeing how much children enjoyed seeing her.

Escaped pigs Butch and Sundance from Malmesbury inspired the film The Legend of the Tamworth Two, which later turned into a BBC TV series, Line of Duty





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