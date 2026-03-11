Famous man loses High Court injunction bid over abuse allegations

A well-known man has lost his High Court bid to stop ITN and Guardian News and Media publishing allegations that he abused his power and status to pursue inappropriate and exploitative sexual activities with young women. He denies the claims and remains anonymous while he considers an appeal.

A famous man has lost his High Court bid for an injunction against two media organisations to prevent publication of allegations against him, but he cannot yet be named.

The man brought legal action against Independent Television News, which produces news programmes for ITV, Channel 4, Good Morning Britain and Channel 5, and Guardian News and Media, publisher of The Guardian. During a two-day trial in late October, the High Court in London was told by lawyers for the media organisations that the allegations they want to report involve the man's alleged abuse of power and status to contact young women and try to engage in inappropriate and exploitative sexual activities.

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Claimant Denies Abuse Allegations

The well-known man, referred to only as PPT during proceedings, strongly denies the claims. He sought an injunction to prevent broadcast and publication because of a risk that he would take his own life, after two previous suicide attempts. His legal team said he had spent months receiving hospital treatment for serious mental health problems.

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In a judgment on Tuesday, Mr Justice Nicklin dismissed the injunction bid and said in a summary of his ruling: The claimant's claim for an injunction was dismissed. The court did not determine whether the allegations, or any of them, were true, and the dismissal of the claim does not amount to approval of any publication the defendants may decide to make. He added that the man will remain anonymous to allow any appeal bids to be lodged.

Following the High Court judgment, Sara Mansoori KC, for the individual, asked the court for time to decide whether they would seek the green light to challenge the ruling. She said that her client is in a highly vulnerable position and has not been in a position to give us instructions on any appeal. She continued that it is not clear when these instructions could come, but that she hoped to be able to confirm the position by Thursday.

Mr Justice Nicklin said: The court has moved exceptionally quickly to accommodate this trial and to produce a judgment. It is slightly concerning that there is not an ability to proceed today. The unnamed man's legal team have previously said he denies the allegations of wrongdoing and that publication would have a potentially fatal impact.

Ms Mansoori KC told the court: The only reason they would not be fatal is because the claimant would be locked up and prevented from his desire to end his life. The barrister also said the claimant has no intention of returning to public life. During the hearing on October 27 and 28, lawyers representing the media organisations argued there was an overwhelming public interest in publishing the findings of their investigation.

Media Investigation and Sources

Gavin Millar KC, representing ITN and GNM, said journalists had spoken to more than 100 people, including friends, colleagues and women who had made allegations against the man. More than 30 sources were said to have provided first-hand accounts as part of what the barrister described as a rigorous investigation. The court heard that the allegations concerned the man's alleged use of his status to approach young women, with some claims potentially involving criminal conduct.

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Lawyers for the media organisations argued that the women involved had a right to have their experiences heard, and that publishing their accounts could help protect others. They also maintained that suppressing the investigation would raise significant questions about freedom of expression and the ability of journalists to report matters of public interest. Mr Millar said the case risks dragging judges into assessing the causes of suicidal ideation, which are for professionals and not for a judge.

He added: The obligation falls on the hospital to keep him safe, and that's that. He later said: Plainly, the proposed publication would make a valuable contribution to a debate of public importance, about men using their power to be able to misconduct themselves against women in that area of society.

However, Ms Mansoori argued that the consequences of publication could be devastating. She told the court that her client's mental health difficulties were genuine and extensively documented, pointing to his hospitalisation, involuntary detention and assessments by more than 10 doctors. His lawyers argued that his reaction was not an admission of wrongdoing, but was instead connected to longstanding trauma and fears of being subjected to a public trial through the media.

Reporting Restrictions and Warning

The case has attracted widespread attention, with Mr Justice Nicklin issuing a warning against speculation about the individual's identity. The judge stressed that online rumours, regardless of how widely circulated, did not give the public permission to identify the claimant. Anyone who breaches the reporting restrictions could face contempt of court proceedings, potentially resulting in a fine or imprisonment.

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