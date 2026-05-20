Fan Defense as Zara McDermott Responds to AI Deep-Fake Scandal

Zara McDermott, a former Love Island contestant, became the victim of a vicious AI deep-fake campaign while attending Cannes Film Festival. The controversy involved a platonic kiss from Joey Essex, leading to wild cheating rumors. Fans supported her by sharing messages on social media.

Zara McDermott was the star of a vicious AI deep-fake campaign while attending Cannes Film Festival . This drama stemmed from a recent event with Joey Essex , which led to wild cheating rumors online.

She later made a dazzling appearance at the event in a plunging white gown, sparking no more rumors. Meanwhile, her boyfriend Louis Tomlinson is currently on a month-long break from his tour. Fans defended Zara on social media after her social media channels were flooded with accusations of infidelity





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Zara Mcdermott AI Deep-Fake Joey Essex Cannes Film Festival Platonic Kiss Wild Cheating Rumors Unsavoury Online Deep-Fake Muma World Minidress Dolce & Gabbana Lucia Shoulder Bag

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