Fans Campaign for Aimee Lou Wood to Become the Next Doctor Who

Aimee Lou Wood is gaining traction among Doctor Who fans after a popular appearance on Saturday Night Live UK, sparking calls for her to take on the iconic role of the Doctor.

Following a well-received hosting debut on Saturday Night Live UK, actress Aimee Lou Wood is generating significant buzz among fans who are enthusiastically campaigning for her to be cast as the next Doctor in the long-running science fiction series, Doctor Who .

Wood’s appearance in a sketch that parodied the show sparked the online movement, with viewers taking to social media platform X to express their support. Many believe she possesses the talent to excel as either the Doctor or a companion, praising her comedic timing and overall performance on SNL UK. The calls for Wood to join the Doctor Who universe come as the BBC searches for a new lead actor following Ncuti Gatwa’s departure as the Fifteenth Doctor.

Gatwa, who rose to fame alongside Wood in the Netflix hit Sex Education, is ironically set to host SNL UK himself in the coming weeks. The enthusiasm for Wood’s potential casting highlights a complex situation surrounding the future of Doctor Who. While the show remains a beloved cultural icon, recent reports suggest the role of the Doctor has become less desirable due to uncertainty regarding the show’s long-term commitment and budget.

The series is currently on hiatus after its collaboration with Disney+, and while a Christmas special is planned for 2026, the extent of future seasons remains unclear. This ambiguity has led some to label the role a ‘poisoned chalice,’ as potential actors are hesitant to commit to a project with an uncertain future. Despite these concerns, the BBC is actively seeking a new Doctor, and the outpouring of support for Wood demonstrates the continued passion of the fanbase.

The source also mentioned that the BBC has been subtly looking for a new actor since Ncuti Gatwa announced his departure. Beyond the Doctor Who speculation, Aimee Lou Wood’s SNL UK performance was widely praised for its energy and humor. Fans lauded her impressions, particularly her take on Davina McCall, which was hailed as a standout moment. The positive reception to her hosting gig further fuels the argument for her suitability for a role in Doctor Who.

Interestingly, Wood used her SNL appearance to subtly address a previous controversial skit on the US version of the show, where her teeth were mocked in a parody. This demonstrates her ability to handle criticism with grace and humor, qualities that could serve her well in the often-scrutinized world of Doctor Who.

The show's future is uncertain, but the fans are clearly vocal about who they want to see take on the iconic role, and Aimee Lou Wood is currently at the forefront of that conversation





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