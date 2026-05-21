Fans divided over live-action Betty Boop film with Quinta Brunson

The upcoming film adaptation of the Betty Boop character, portrayed by Quinta Brunson, has sparked mixed reactions from fans. Some support the concept of a live-action adaptation, while others feel it is unnecessary to revive a beloved cartoon character.

Fans have been left divided shortly after it was revealed that an upcoming Betty Boop film is in the works with Quinta Brunson set to portray the iconic animated character.

The film is being developed with Mark Fleischer, the grandson of Max Fleischer, who created her. Brunson reflected on Betty Boop's 'impact' over the decades and said she aims to explore a deeper story that could be 'subversive, and timeless.

' Social media users, however, have been divided in their opinions, with some calling the casting 'perfect' and others criticizing the concept of a live-action Betty Boop





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Quinta Brunson Betty Boop Live-Action Film Adaptation

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