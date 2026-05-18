Fans express concern for Keith Urban as he makes public display of tattoos dedicated to ex-wife Nicole Kidman

Keith Urban, the 58-year-old country superstar, made a public display of his heavily tattooed hand, featured an ink tribute to his ex-wife Nicole Kidman. The display was met with both concern and admiration from his fans, who expressed both worry and admiration for the performer.

Keith Urban 's unusual public display of his tattoos dedicated to ex-wife, Nicole Kidman , fueled rumors of a widening divide between family members amid ongoing speculation surrounding the fallout from his high-profile divorce.

Fans expressed concern for the country superstar, with one person writing, 'I feel so bad for him,' while others expressed feeling uncomfortable and awkward. However, some fans defended Urban, suggesting that he looked great and that some people are just not comfortable with the spotlight





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Keith Urban ACM Awards Public Display Tattoos Divorce Nicole Kidman Fans Concern Missing Nicole Embarrassed Uncomfortable

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