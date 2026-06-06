Fans of Race Across the World Find a New Favorite in Worlds Apart

Fans of the BBC travel series Race Across the World have found a new favorite show in Worlds Apart, a heartwarming series that premiered on Channel 4 last year. The show follows six young Brits and six pensioners as they embark on a treasure hunt across Japan, working together to overcome their differences and win a life-changing cash prize. Viewers have taken to social media to share their verdict, with some preferring Worlds Apart to the original series.

Race Across the World fans can fill the void with a heartwarming show fans have compared to the hit BBC travel series . Worlds Apart premiered on Channel 4 back in October last year and all five episodes are currently available to stream for free on broadcaster's website.

The synopsis for the series reads: In the ultimate treasure hunt across Japan, six young brits who have never travelled alone have been paired with pensioners who thought they'd never travel again. Chasing clues and trying to overcome the generation gap to win a life changing cash prize but they stay in the game or will they be Worlds Apart?.

To stand a chance of winning £50,000, the teams must overcome their differences and work together bridging the generation gap in a race full of adventure, challenges and surprises. Viewers who have already watched Worlds Aparts have taken to social media to share their verdict, with some actually preferring it to Race Across the World. Taking to social media, one fan penned: I feel like this reminds me of Race Across the World (Ive noticed the soundtrack is the same).

Another added: It has similar vibe to Race Across The World. I mean Channel 4 obviously saw how people liked that and set off to make their own version and I'm fine with that. A third person said: I loved it so much honestly. The final episode I cant lie nearly got me crying and Im not normally emotional when watching TV somehow.

Someone else said: I think its actually better than Race Across the World. Childhood best friends Jo Diop and Kush Burman, from Liverpool, were crowned of Race Across The World series six last month. Five pairs embarked on the journey of a lifetime, racing a distance of around 12,000 km (7,450 miles) across Europe and Asia.

The lads travelled the fastest overall from Palermo in sunny Sicily, Italy, to the snow-covered Hatgal in northern Mongolia - via the ancient Silk Road. The winners, who will share a cash prize of £20,000, said: I hope we did Liverpool proud, big up Scousers!

First win for Liverpool. The boys celebrated their victory by piling on top of one another in the snow. Kush said at the time that he planned to use the money to help his mum get on to the property ladder, while Jo said he hoped to travel to Senegal to learn where I come from. Its had an impact on us, its changed our perspective, Jo reflected.

Its been a test, were just two Scouse kids, offered Kush. Worlds Apart is available to stream on Channel 4 now.





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