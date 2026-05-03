Fans Predict Surprise Twist in The Celebrity Traitors Season 2 After Spotting Clue in Lineup

Fans of The Celebrity Traitors are speculating about a potential surprise twist in the upcoming second season after noticing a discrepancy in the number of announced contestants. The BBC revealed 21 celebrities for the new season, while the civilian version traditionally features 22, leading to theories about a hidden participant or a last-minute addition. The lineup includes stars like Michael Sheen, Ross Kemp, and Richard E. Grant, with the trailer teasing humorous name misspellings and a nod to the show's iconic roundtable format.

Fans of The Celebrity Traitors have sparked speculation about a potential surprise twist in the upcoming second season after noticing a significant clue in the lineup.

The BBC recently unveiled the latest stars set to participate in the highly anticipated show, which begins filming next week and is scheduled to air this autumn. With 21 celebrities confirmed for the new season, eagle-eyed viewers have pointed out that the UK civilian version of the show traditionally features 22 contestants, leading to theories about a hidden 22nd participant or a last-minute dropout. One Reddit user commented, 'Only 21 cast members, a secret 22nd or a late drop-out?

' Others suggested that a former contestant from the first season, such as Paloma or Tom, might make a surprise return. Some fans even humorously speculated about unexpected additions, with one writing, 'Danny Dyer was heavily rumoured for this, so it'd be funny if he just gets thrown in like a grenade in Episode 2.

' Another added, 'This still gives me hope for Bob Mortimer,' while a third noted, 'There's a surprise one for sure because there's a blank sign in the promo vid. ' The discrepancy in the number of contestants has fueled excitement among fans, who are eager to see what new twists host Claudia Winkleman has in store. The first season of The Celebrity Traitors, which aired last year, featured 19 celebrities, while the civilian version has consistently had 22 participants.

This time around, the lineup includes high-profile names such as Michael Sheen, Ross Kemp, Hannah Fry, Joanna McNally, Amol Rajan, James Acaster, and Richard E. Grant. They will be joined by Bella Ramsey, James Blunt, Jerry Hall, Joe Lycett, Julie Hesmondhalgh, and King Kenny, among others. The cast also features Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Maya Jama, Miranda Hart, Myha'la, Rob Beckett, Romesh Ranganathan, Sebastian Croft, and Sharon Rooney.

The trailer for the new season, set in an airport arrivals area, shows the celebrities standing with the iconic roundtable chalkboards displaying their names. However, the BBC's announcement clip includes a humorous twist, with several of the stars' names misspelled on the signs, such as 'Rob Bucket' for Rob Beckett, 'Miranda Heart' for Miranda Hart, and 'Richardy Grant' for Richard E. Grant.

Additionally, one of the people holding a sign had it upside down, a nod to a common mistake contestants make during roundtables. The BBC shared the teaser trailer on Instagram, writing, 'Host Claudia Winkleman will welcome an eclectic mix of people and personalities ranging from BAFTA and BRIT award winners to social media stars.

Plus some of the UK's most cherished actors, comedians, presenters, and beyond as the celebrities question who they can and can't really trust, figure out who deserves to be banished, and try to discover which of them is plotting murder under the cover of darkness.

' The first season of The Celebrity Traitors drew in 11 million viewers, with treacherous funnyman Alan Carr beating faithfuls Joe Marler, Nick Mohammed, and David Olusoga to claim the £87,500 prize pot for charity. As the countdown to the new season continues, fans are eagerly anticipating the surprises and twists that await in this thrilling game of deception and strategy





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