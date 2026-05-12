Fans Propose Kris Marshall as New Arthur Weasley for HBO Harry Potter Series

Disgruntled fans of the Beyond franchise believe they have discovered the perfect choice for Kris Marshall to step into a new role beyond the BBC TV show - Arthur Weasley for the HBO Harry Potter series. The actor, well-known for DCI Humphrey Goodman, is currently receiving a spin-off show with Martha Lloyd and is seen as perfect for the role due to his age, humor and dramatic ability.

Beyond Paradise enthusiasts believe they've identified the perfect part for Kris Marshall to take on. Presently, he's most recognised for his portrayal of DI Humphrey Goodman in the Beyond franchise, having first appeared in 2014.

When he departed the fictional island of Saint Marie in 2017, BBC viewers were devastated that his stint on the programme had concluded. Nevertheless, they were delighted when it emerged he was receiving his own spin-off programme alongside partner Martha Lloyd (Sally Bretton) in the fictional Devon community of Shipton Abbott. While the most recent series has just wrapped up, supporters have turned their attention to another potential character for Kris to embody beyond the BBC programme, reports the Mirror.

On Reddit, one supporter pointed out that the performer would be the perfect choice to assume the part of Arthur Weasley in the upcoming HBO Harry Potter series





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