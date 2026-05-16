Fans Show Support for Sam Battle After Eurovision Contest

British fans showed their support for Sam Battle, aka Look Mum No Computer, after the latest European party held in Vienna, Austria. The 70th edition of the world's biggest music event saw him perform his song Eins, Zwei, Drei while dancing energetically with people dressed as computers.

fans in the UK were seen showing their support for Sam Battle , aka Look Mum No Computer , after the latest European party took place in Vienna , Austria , with the 70th edition of the world's biggest music event broadcast live at the Wiener Stadthalle.

Twenty-five countries took to the stage, with Look Mum No Computer the 14th act to perform on the night. He performed his song Eins, Zwei, Drei while dancing energetically with people dressed as computers. At one point, Battle attempted to get the crowd to sing with him, chanting: ‘When I say eins, you say zwei.

’ The YouTube star wore a pink boiler suit as performers in fluffy headwear danced in a mock workshop, while he played a synthesiser, and ended up in a cardboard box. But it wasn't to be for the UK again this year as at the end of the jury and public vote results, Bulgaria won with 516 points, while Israel finished in second with 343 points, and Australia completed the contest in the top three with 287 points.

The winner was determined by a combination of points from national juries and viewer votes in the participating 25 countries, along with a separate rest of the world poll. The UK received no points from the public vote for the fourth year in a row, leaving us in last place. The result meant that Look Mum No Computer had just one point from the event.

Previous UK entries Remember Monday, Olly Alexander and Mae Muller also received no points from the public vote. It came after the UK was left at the joint bottom of the table in the 2026 grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest following the results of the jury vote. Look Mum No Computer was tied on one point with Austria’s Cosmo, before they received five points from the audience vote. The support for Sam has been flooding in.

Some social media users said: ‘ Also seeing Sam teary made me sad YOU MADE US PROUD #eurovision. ’ @ok_jnr commented: ‘ Well, it’s been fun! In any and every case, Sam of Look Mum No Computer is an absolute legend and hero through and through! #Eurovision.

’ @caitlinspersona wrote: ‘ I don’t care what the points say. Sam has done us proud, a talented man with a fantastic personality. He’s been genuine, funny and got the whole place jumping. Thank you Sam!

Look Mum One Point Forever #eurovision. ’ @JuneGloom20 shared: ‘ Look Mum, One Point. Sam didn’t deserve that. Remember Monday didn’t deserve it either.

#Eurovision #Eurovision2026. ’ @VickyCosgrove89 added: ‘ FFS, what a joke! You did us proud Sam and you deserved better!! #Eurovision.

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