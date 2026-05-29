Far-Left Activist Abuses Dame Helen Mirren in Street for Supporting Israel

Tom Carroll, a north London resident with a history of posting antisemitic content online, harassed and abused Dame Helen Mirren on the streets of London, calling her an 'evil Zionist bitch' due to her support for Israel. The incident was captured on video and shared on social media.

A disturbing incident has come to light involving a far-left activist who harassed and abused Dame Helen Mirren , a national treasure, on the streets of London.

The Daily Mail has identified the culprit as Tom Carroll, a resident of north London with a history of posting antisemitic content online and engaging in abusive behavior. The incident, which was captured on video, shows the Oscar-winning actress being accosted by Carroll as she walked with her husband, Taylor Hackford.

Carroll can be heard hurling insults at Dame Helen, calling her an 'evil Zionist bitch' due to her outspoken support for Israel and opposition to cultural boycotts against the country. The video, originally posted by an Instagram account called Anti-Fascist Action UK, has since been reposted, confirming that the account operator, linked to Tom Carroll, was responsible for filming the incident.

Carroll's involvement has been publicly identified by a digital investigation team called GnasherJew, which uses open-source intelligence to expose antisemites. The Metropolitan Police had previously identified Carroll as a wanted individual following a pro-Palestinian demonstration in 2023, where he was photographed with a loud hailer. Carroll has a history of violent extremism, having been convicted for threatening behavior in 2023 after assaulting an 84-year-old woman in 2018.

His social media accounts are filled with antisemitic tropes, conspiracy theories, and neo-Nazi propaganda. Despite initially appearing calm, Dame Helen was subjected to a verbal tirade from Carroll, who accused her of supporting Israel's actions against Palestinians





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Antisemitism Political Activism Dame Helen Mirren Tom Carroll Antisemitism Far-Left Activism Israel Harassment Abuse

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