Far-Outrage Over Murder, Yoga Benefits for Cancer Survivors, Inheritance Tax Changes, and Parastronaut Milestones

A roundup of key news including far-right protests over a murder false-claim, a yoga study for cancer side-effects, pension inheritance tax updates from 2027, and astronaut John McFall's upcoming studies.

The murder of 18-year-old Mr. Nowak in Southampton by Vickrum Digwa, who falsely claimed to have been racially abused, has sparked calls for protests from the British far-right.

Digwa used a large Sikh dagger in the attack and then attempted to cover up the crime by lying to police, leading to Mr. Nowak's fatal injuries despite his repeated pleas for help. The incident raises serious concerns about false accusations and potential misuse of racial narratives.

Meanwhile, a clinical trial from the University of Rochester has demonstrated that a four-week programme of gentle hatha and restorative yoga can significantly reduce mood disturbances, anxiety, fatigue, and insomnia among cancer survivors. The study involved 410 participants, with those receiving standard survivorship care plus yoga showing marked improvements compared to those receiving only standard care. This offers a non-pharmaceutical alternative for managing common side-effects that affect up to 95% of cancer survivors.

In financial news, inheritance tax rules will change from April 2027, bringing most unused pension funds and death benefits within the deceased's estate value. Personal representatives will be tasked with identifying pension savings, valuing them, and paying applicable taxes, though HMRC has not clarified what constitutes "reasonable steps", prompting warnings from solicitors about fragmented records and multiple providers.

In space exploration, John McFall, the first European Space Agency astronaut recruit with a physical disability, is preparing for feasibility studies at the European Astronaut Centre in Germany. Selected in 2022, McFall, a former trauma surgeon and Paralympic sprinter who lost his leg in a motorcycle accident, aims to contribute to the parastronaut programme with UK Space Agency support. He expressed excitement about the scientific opportunities, noting personal incentives like a promised pet dog for his children.

Finally, documents related to Lord Peter Mandelson's appointment as ambassador to the United States are expected to be published this week, though details remain limited





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Murder False Accusation Far-Right Protest Yoga Cancer Survivors Inheritance Tax Pensions Parastronaut John Mcfall European Space Agency Mandelson Ambassador

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