Far-Right Activist Tommy Robinson Detained Under UK Counter-Terrorism Laws After Russia Trip

Tommy Robinson, also known as Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was stopped at Heathrow Airport under the Counter-Terrorism and Border Security Act following his return from Moscow, where he attended a Kremlin-backed forum and met Elon Musk's father. Police seized his phone and interviewed him before releasing him. The detention precedes his scheduled talk at the Oxford Union on Islam, amid ongoing controversy over his involvement in protests related to a high-profile murder case.

Far-right activist Tommy Robinson , whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon , was detained and interviewed by police under counter-terrorism laws after returning to the UK from Russia.

The 43-year-old announced on social media that he was held at Heathrow Airport on Saturday for approximately three hours. Robinson, who has previous convictions for violent crime, public order offences, and fraud, wrote: 'I'm a terrorist again.

' He had been in Moscow, where he met with Errol Musk, the father of billionaire Tesla founder Elon Musk. The former English Defence League founder also attended the annual Kremlin-backed economic forum, often described as Russia's answer to Davos. In a statement, the Metropolitan Police confirmed: 'Officers stopped a man in his 40s at Heathrow Airport at around 5pm on Saturday, 13 June, following his return to the UK from Russia via Turkey.

He was stopped under the provisions of Schedule 3 of the Counter Terrorism and Border Security Act 2019. The man was interviewed by officers and his communication devices were seized. He was subsequently released.

' Robinson suggested he would take legal action following his temporary detention. He wrote on social media: 'I have been detained at Heathrow Airport today for the best part of three hours. I was detained under section 3 of the Counter-Terrorism and Border Security Act 2019. My phone has been seized by the police.

So here we go again, looks like more defence and court fees ffs!!! Absolute f***ing madness.

' He insinuated he was grilled because the Government wants 'to see who (Robinson) is talking to. ' Robinson's activities have repeatedly sparked controversy. Earlier this month, he appeared at a demonstration in Southampton following the sentencing of Vickrum Digwa, a 23-year-old Sikh man, for the murder of university student Henry Nowak. Digwa was sentenced on June 1 to a minimum of 21 years in prison for fatally stabbing Nowak with a ceremonial religious sword.

The 18-year-old student died after being attacked. Robinson took to social media ahead of the protest, describing Nowak's death as 'horrific' while urging supporters to gather outside Southampton police station. The demonstration, which Robinson attended, escalated into disorder; bins were set on fire, cars were vandalized, and dozens were arrested and charged after the crowd moved toward Digwa's family home.

Mr. Nowak's father, Mark, had pleaded outside court for his son's murder not to be used to 'create further hatred, division or tension.

' Robinson is also scheduled to speak at the Oxford Union this Wednesday for a discussion titled 'The West Is Right To Be Suspicious Of Islam. ' Other speakers include far-right commentator Laurence Fox and former Tory MP Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg. Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, whose father Robinson met in Russia, commented on the detention via his platform X, stating Robinson was held because he 'used words that the pro-stabbing politicians didn't like.

' Robinson's pattern of involvement in high-profile, incendiary events underscores the ongoing tensions surrounding free speech, immigration, and national security debates in the UK. His detention under counter-terrorism legislation highlights the authorities' use of broad powers to monitor individuals deemed potentially involved in extremist activities, even without immediate charges.

The incident occurs against a backdrop of heightened political rhetoric on both sides of the Atlantic, where figures like Robinson often test the boundaries of permissible speech and provoke public order concerns. Critics argue such detentions are necessary to prevent radicalization and violence, while civil liberties groups warn of overreach and the chilling effect on dissent.

The meeting with Errol Musk in Moscow adds an international dimension, raising questions about connections between Western far-right activists and Russian circles, especially as the Kremlin seeks to amplify discord in democratic societies through various forums and alliances. Robinson's upcoming appearance at the Oxford Union is likely to attract protests and intense scrutiny, continuing his role as a polarizing figure who capitalizes on controversial topics to gain visibility





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Tommy Robinson Stephen Yaxley-Lennon Counter-Terrorism Heathrow Airport Kremlin Errol Musk Elon Musk Oxford Union Free Speech Far-Right Demonstration Southampton Henry Nowak Vickrum Digwa Public Order Border Security

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Henry Crocombe Called into England Squad as Cover for Ollie RobinsonEngland's Ollie Robinson has been ruled out of the second Test against New Zealand due to knee soreness, prompting the call-up of Sussex pace bowler Henry Crocombe. Crocombe, 24, has taken 21 wickets in seven County Championship matches this season and claimed 4-65 for England Lions against South Africa A last month.

Read more »

Tommy Robinson detained at Heathrow and begs supporters for moneyFar-right agitator Tommy Robinson has put out a plea for more money from supporters after being detained at Heathrow by counter-terror police.

Read more »

Tommy Robinson detained at Heathrow under counter-terror lawsRobinson claimed on social media that he had been detained for almost three hours, with officers seizing his iPhone and Samsung Galaxy handsets

Read more »

Parklife festival-goers told 'follow advice from Counter Terrorism Policing''If you see something that doesn't feel right don't dance around it'

Read more »