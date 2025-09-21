Far-Right Protest in The Hague Erupts in Violence Weeks Before Dutch Election

A demonstration in The Hague organized by right-wing activists turned violent as protestors clashed with police, torched a police car, and vandalized a political party's office just weeks before the Dutch general election.

Hundreds of protestors, many dressed in black and waving flags, had gathered to voice their opposition to current asylum policies, setting the stage for the eruption of violence that followed. The demonstration, organized by prominent right-wing activist Els Rechts, took an unexpected turn as protestors began throwing bottles at officers and engaging in other destructive acts, prompting a strong response from law enforcement. Police utilized tear gas and a water cannon in an effort to disperse the increasingly agitated crowd, as the situation threatened to escalate into a full-blown riot within the city center. Images and videos captured the flames engulfing a police vehicle and the destruction inflicted on the offices of the centrist political party D66, highlighting the intensity and scope of the damage.\The violence prompted strong reactions from various political figures. D66 leader Rob Jetten condemned the attacks on his party's office, issuing a defiant message that rejected intimidation and vowed to protect the country from extremist elements. A smaller group of rioters also targeted the Dutch parliament complex, though access was restricted due to ongoing renovations. The demonstration included speakers such as a member of the right-wing populist party BVNL, who has previously criticized the country's embrace of multiculturalism. Els Rechts, the organizer of the protest, also condemned the violence, expressing her regret that the event had deviated from its intended peaceful purpose. She stated that she had not anticipated such behavior and underscored her disapproval of any form of violence, lamenting how the actions of some had overshadowed the original aims of the demonstration. The fallout from the protest, including the potential for injuries and arrests, remains under investigation.\The unrest occurs at a politically sensitive moment, with the general election scheduled for October 29. The election follows the departure of anti-Islam lawmaker Geert Wilders and his party from the ruling coalition over migration disagreements. Wilders himself has publicly condemned the rioters, referring to them with strong derogatory terms. The actions of the protestors have drawn criticism from across the political spectrum, illustrating the growing divisions within Dutch society. The incident underscores the heightened tensions surrounding immigration, asylum policies, and the rise of far-right ideologies within the country. The upcoming election is expected to be heavily influenced by these issues, with various political parties offering differing solutions to the ongoing social and political challenges. The events in The Hague serve as a stark reminder of the potential for political disagreements to escalate into physical confrontations, while also highlighting the increasing polarization that is occurring in the Netherlands and across Europe





