Far-Right Protest in The Hague Turns Violent, Leading to Police Car Torching and Political Office Vandalism

A far-right demonstration in The Hague, Netherlands, resulted in clashes with police, the burning of a police car, and vandalism of a political party's office. The incident, occurring weeks before a general election, involved calls for stricter asylum policies and drew condemnation from across the political spectrum.

A far-right protest in The Netherlands descended into chaos and violence as demonstrators clashed with law enforcement, resulting in the torching of a police car and the vandalism of a political party's office. The unrest unfolded in The Hague , weeks before the nation is scheduled to hold a general election. The demonstration, which drew hundreds of participants, was organized by prominent right-wing activist Els Rechts and centered around calls for stricter asylum policies.

The protestors, many of whom were clad in black and waving flags, engaged in aggressive behavior, including throwing bottles at police officers. In response, law enforcement utilized tear gas and a water cannon in an effort to disperse the crowd, as the situation escalated towards a riot. The initial spark of the violence involved setting fire to a police vehicle and causing damage to the office of the centrist political party, D66. The leader of D66, Rob Jetten, expressed his condemnation via social media, stating 'Scum. You keep your hands off political parties,' and vowing that the party would not be intimidated. Furthermore, a subset of the protestors made their way towards the Dutch parliament complex, which is currently undergoing a lengthy renovation and is therefore fenced off. The incident underscores the heightened political tensions in the country leading up to the upcoming election, which is poised to take place on October 29th.\The demonstration was marked by considerable disorder and condemnation across the political spectrum. Els Rechts, the organizer of the protest, took to social media to denounce the violence that erupted, emphasizing her disapproval of all forms of violence and expressing her regret that the event had devolved into such chaos. She stated, 'How terrible I find this. I condemn every form of violence. What happened here is incomprehensible. Police officers were cornered, and things were destroyed and set on fire. I assumed that people came to demonstrate peacefully, but unfortunately, for whatever reason, it turned out very differently. I regret that it happened this way. If I had known this in advance, I would never have organized it.' She further added, 'Due to the people who behaved so badly, the purpose of the demonstration has completely missed its mark. To the people who did behave well: thank you. Thank you for your attendance.' The demonstration also featured speakers, including a representative from the right-wing populist party BVNL, who had previously characterized the country as having become a 'multicultural nightmare.' The presence of such figures and the underlying political motivations contributed to the volatile atmosphere that led to the violent clashes. The upcoming election, which was triggered by the withdrawal of anti-Islam lawmaker Geert Wilders' party from the ruling coalition over disagreements on migration control, casts a shadow over the unfolding events and the political climate.\In the wake of the unrest, the response from political leaders has been swift and strong. Geert Wilders himself issued a statement condemning the rioters' actions, specifically calling them 'idiots' and 'scum' for blocking a highway and attacking the police. The attacks on law enforcement and the destruction of property underscore the heightened polarization within Dutch society and the intensity of feelings surrounding migration and other key issues. The incident raises concerns regarding the safety of public figures and the stability of the political process in the lead up to the election. Images from the scene show a police car engulfed in flames and protestors clashing with police officers. The violence also raises questions about the organizers of the protest and their responsibility for the actions of the demonstrators. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential for protests to escalate into violence and the need for effective crowd control measures by the police. Further investigation is likely to be needed to determine the exact cause of the violence and to identify and prosecute those responsible for the attacks. The situation highlights the complexities surrounding political demonstrations, public order, and the right to protest





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Netherlands Far-Right Protest Violence The Hague Election Police Vandalism Migration Politics

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Why I Marched In Opposition To The Far Right Demonstration'Feeling superior to ethnic minorities is not a culture - actual British culture is rich and more complex,’ writes journalist Karishma Patel.

Read more »

'Right out of Goodfellas': Top Republican warns of Kimmel precedentTed Cruz has become the first Republican to break with the administration over the growing Jimmy Kimmel controversy

Read more »

Far-Right Streamers Surge in Popularity, Challenging Mainstream MediaOnline right-wing commentators and influencers are experiencing a surge in viewership, rivaling and even surpassing traditional media figures. This rise comes amidst controversy, infighting, and the shift of prominent figures from network television to independent online platforms, fuelled by events like the Charlie Kirk assassination and controversies surrounding figures like Candace Owens.

Read more »

Woman with knives threatened to kill migrants after watching far-right videosNina Manley, 51, had watched videos from far right social media figures such as Tommy Robinson before travelling to a Premier Inn in North Petherton, Somerset in August.

Read more »

'I ran from Manchester to the Hague - I won’t stop now'Raja Aslam has completed the 350 mile run in support of the Duke of Edinburgh scheme

Read more »

Runner Completes 350-Mile Journey from Manchester to The HagueRaja Aslam completed a 350-mile run from Manchester to The Hague in nine days, raising over £7,673 for the Duke of Edinburgh's Award charity. The journey involved running half-marathons daily, facing challenges, and receiving support from various individuals along the way. Aslam documented his adventure on TikTok.

Read more »