Farage Blames Vote Splitting for Reform UK's Makerfield Defeat as Burnham Claims Victory

Nigel Farage admitted Reform UK's disappointing by-election loss in Makerfield, attributing it to tactical voting against Keir Starmer and the emergence of Restore Britain splitting the right-wing vote. Andy Burnham won the seat with a decisive majority, delivering a warning to Labour and positioning himself as a potential leader for change.

Nigel Farage , the leader of Reform UK, commented on the party's performance in the Makerfield by-election, describing the defeat as 'disappointing'. He argued that the result was shaped by tactical voting aimed at removing Prime Minister Keir Starmer , aided by the local popularity of Labour candidate Andy Burnham , the former mayor of Greater Manchester.

In a social media video, Farage acknowledged that Burnham secured an 'emphatic' majority of 9,231 votes, while Reform's candidate, Rob Kenyon, finished second with 15,696 votes compared to Burnham's 24,927. Farage suggested that had Reform received the 18,000 votes he expected rather than 16,000, the outcome might have differed. He blamed the newly formed Restore Britain party for splitting the right-wing vote, estimating that 'a couple of thousand' Reform supporters were diverted to the rival group.

Addressing Restore's backers directly, Farage declared, 'What do you want? We are the challenger party to the Left in this country,' positioning Reform as the primary alternative to Labour. In his victory speech, Burnham, who has been out of Parliament for nine years, framed the win as a potential turning point for the nation and a mandate for change within the Labour Party.

'Everyone can feel that the country isn't where it should be. Tonight could, just could, be the turning point,' he stated, pledging to make Makerfield synonymous with national renewal. He issued a stark warning to his own party: 'This is a final chance to change... We must hear it, we must act upon it and we must get it right.

There will be no second chance.

' Burnham's campaign successfully attracted both traditional Labour voters and those seeking to oust Starmer, a dual strategy noted by polling expert Sir John Curtice. Curtice, however, cast doubt on whether Burnham's victory could be replicated on a larger scale. Speaking on the BBC, he pointed out that the Conservatives, Greens, and Liberal Democrats collectively secured only about 3 percent of the vote, indicating a polarized contest primarily between Labour and right-leaning parties.

He identified two keys to Burnham's success: the consolidation of anti-Reform votes behind him, and his ability to appeal simultaneously to Labour loyalists and anti-Starmer sentiment. Yet Curtice questioned whether Burnham could maintain this balancing act if he becomes Prime Minister, as he would no longer be able to campaign against himself. He also noted that Burnham's personal popularity is heavily tied to Manchester, raising questions about its national transferability.

'All of this is for Mr Burnham to prove - it looks as if he will get the opportunity to prove it but I don't think we should assume that there is going to be suddenly a dramatic change in the standing of the Labour party in the national opinion polls,' Curtice concluded, suggesting the by-election does not necessarily signal a wider shift in public opinion





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Nigel Farage Reform UK Andy Burnham Makerfield By-Election Keir Starmer Restore Britain Tactical Voting John Curtice Labour Party

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