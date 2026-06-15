Farage Claims Britain Has Become a 'Two-Tier State' Against White People

In a 6,000-word essay, Reform UK leader Nigel Farage alleges that anti-white racism is entrenched throughout Britain's public sector, from healthcare and education to policing and housing. He vows to repeal the Equality Act and end 'positive action,' arguing that white Britons are disadvantaged by official diversity policies and immigration practices.

Nigel Farage , leader of Reform UK, has published a lengthy essay asserting that Britain operates as a ' two-tier state ' that discriminates against white people. He argues that ' anti-white racism ' is embedded across the public sector, from housing and policing to healthcare and education.

Farage claims official policies favor minorities at the expense of white Britons, describing the push for equity as a 'sinister act of social cleansing.

' He criticizes the dominance of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives in government, calling them a 'toxic ideology' that has taken over Whitehall. His party vows to repeal the Equality Act and ban 'positive action' measures that allow employers to prioritize minority candidates. On immigration, he proposes that foreign nationals who cannot secure private rental housing should lose their right to remain and face deportation.

He cites the case of Valdo Calocane, the Nottingham triple killer, as evidence of 'lethal' diversity policies in healthcare, alleging staff avoided detaining him due to concerns about disproportionate numbers of Black men being sectioned. In schools, he points to lower GCSE results for white British pupils while teachers focus on 'white privilege.

' He also condemns police guidelines for treating different ethnic groups differently. Farage warns that white Britons will become a minority by century's end without representation, leading to manifest injustice. He criticizes Prime Minister Keir Starmer's response to protests over the arrest of stabbing victim Henry Nowak, accusing him of being outraged at critics rather than the officers or policies.

Following the Belfast stabbing of Stephen Ogilvie, Farage says the condemnation was directed at unrest and those questioning how the attack occurred. A Tory MP suggests Farage timed the essay ahead of the Makerfield by-election where Reform faces competition from Restore Britain. Lib Dem leader Ed Davey compares Farage to Enoch Powell, accusing him of excusing racist disorder. Former Home Secretary Suella Braverman, now with Reform, agrees that institutions treat white people less fairly.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy urges Farage to take his 'nasty hate and anger and division' elsewhere





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Nigel Farage Reform UK Two-Tier State Anti-White Racism DEI Equality Act Positive Action Immigration Valdo Calocane White British Pupils Police Guidelines Enoch Powell Suella Braverman Lisa Nandy

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