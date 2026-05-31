Farage Clashes with GMCA Over Migrant Support Programme Claims

Nigel Farage has accused the Greater Manchester Combined Authority of using public funds to provide housing and benefits to illegal immigrants through its 'Safer Transitions' programme. The GMCA denies the claim, stating the initiative offers preventative support to vulnerable migrants to avoid costly homelessness, saving public money.

A political controversy has emerged following claims by Reform leader Nigel Farage regarding a program run by the Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA). Farage alleged on social media that the GMCA's ' Safer Transitions ' initiative uses public funds to provide housing and benefits to illegal immigrants.

His comments were directed at Andy Burnham, the Mayor of Greater Manchester, and sparked a rebuttal from the authority. The core of the dispute centers on a newspaper report stating the GMCA spends over £700,000 to assist migrants with housing, benefits, and public services under this scheme. Farage's statement framed the program as prioritizing illegal arrivals over British citizens, saying, "Your scheme will provide housing and benefits to people who came here illegally.

I prefer to put the British people first.

" The GMCA has firmly defended its Safer Transitions programme, clarifying its purpose and cost-saving rationale. A spokesperson explained that the initiative provides preventative advice and support to migrants who are at risk of homelessness. The goal is to intervene early to prevent more expensive outcomes for the public purse, such as the use of temporary accommodation. The authority argues that such early intervention programmes have a proven track record of saving public money in the long term.

They emphasize that the support is part of a broader £40 million annual commissioning budget to prevent homelessness and tackle rough sleeping across Greater Manchester. This extensive support network is designed to be inclusive, assisting various vulnerable groups including women, armed forces veterans, young people, those leaving prison, members of the LGBTQ+ community, refugees, and people seeking asylum.

Further justification for the targeted migrant support lies in the disproportionate representation of people from migrant backgrounds in homeless and rough sleeping services. The GMCA cites multiple reasons for this disparity, including significant difficulties in understanding and navigating UK housing and welfare systems. Language barriers, lack of local support networks, and unfamiliarity with legal procedures can leave newly arrived migrants especially vulnerable.

The Safer Transitions programme aims to bridge these gaps by offering tailored advice, helping individuals access their entitlements correctly and stabilizing their housing situations before crises occur. The authority maintains that this is a prudent, evidence-based use of public funds aimed at reducing long-term costs and humanitarian need, contrasting with Farage's portrayal of the scheme as an undue benefit for illegal immigration





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Nigel Farage Greater Manchester Combined Authority Safer Transitions Migrant Support Homelessness Housing Benefits Andy Burnham UK Politics Immigration Debate

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