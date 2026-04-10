Farage Demands Starmer's Resignation If Labour Suffers Losses in Local Elections

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has called for Keir Starmer to step down if Labour performs poorly in the upcoming local elections, framing the polls as a referendum on the Prime Minister.

Nigel Farage has issued a strong challenge to Keir Starmer , urging him to resign if Labour suffers significant losses in the upcoming local elections . Farage, leader of Reform UK, framed the elections as a referendum on the Prime Minister, labeling Starmer as the 'worst-ever UK prime minister.' He argued that Starmer's continued tenure in office would only exacerbate the challenges facing Britain.

Farage's comments, published in the Daily Mail, reflect his conviction that the local elections offer a pivotal moment for voters to choose between Starmer and Reform UK. He criticized Starmer's perceived lack of leadership, especially during times of domestic and international instability. Farage expressed disappointment with Starmer, stating that his actions have eroded the respect he once held. The call for Starmer's resignation underscores Farage's belief that Labour's performance in the local elections will be a critical indicator of public sentiment and political direction. \The upcoming local elections, scheduled for May 7, involve over 5,000 council seats in England, alongside elections for the Scottish Parliament, Welsh Senedd, and six local mayors. These elections represent the largest local voting opportunity in three years and are considered a crucial test for all political parties. Labour, in particular, faces significant pressure as it defends a substantial number of seats. Analysis suggests Labour could lose a considerable number of councillors, potentially exceeding 1,000 or even 2,000, based on vote share trends. Farage's strategy clearly aims to capitalize on any perceived weaknesses in Labour's performance and to position Reform UK as a viable alternative. He emphasized that the elections will be the biggest political battle before the next general election. His core message to the electorate is a call to vote Reform to remove Starmer from office. He asserted that a Reform UK victory would necessitate Starmer's resignation, believing it to be only a matter of time. \Labour swiftly responded to Farage's remarks, accusing him of merely 'shouting from the sidelines' and 'trading in grievance and division.' A Labour spokesman emphasized the contrasting approaches between Labour's focus on progress and Reform's perceived potential for chaos and decline. The spokesman highlighted the importance of leadership in an uncertain world, criticizing Farage's actions, such as his comments on the situation in Iran. Labour's position is that the Prime Minister consistently acts in the national interest, prioritizing security, the economy, and working families, rather than seeking media attention. The party's response reflects its determination to defend its record and counter Farage's criticism. The differing perspectives between Reform UK and Labour highlight the contrasting visions for the future of the country, with the local elections set to serve as a crucial test of public support for both parties' approaches





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