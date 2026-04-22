Farage Predicts Starmer's Imminent Departure Amidst Mandelson Scandal

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage claims Keir Starmer will be ousted as Prime Minister before the end of May, citing the fallout from the Peter Mandelson appointment and growing public dissatisfaction with Labour's policies. He anticipates significant gains for Reform UK in upcoming elections.

Nigel Farage , the leader of Reform UK, has publicly stated his belief that Keir Starmer 's position as Prime Minister is untenable and predicts his removal before the end of May.

This assertion stems from the ongoing controversy surrounding the appointment of Peter Mandelson as Britain's US ambassador, a decision Farage characterizes as a severe blow to Starmer's credibility. Farage accuses Starmer of disregarding standard procedures in appointing Mandelson, particularly given the peer's failure to pass necessary security vetting checks.

The situation has ignited calls for Starmer's resignation, even from within his own Labour party, fueled by the revelation that a candidate with compromised security clearance was considered for such a sensitive diplomatic role. Speaking during a campaign rally in Barnsley, ahead of the local elections, Farage anticipates Starmer will attempt to maintain his position at least until after the May 7th elections.

However, he firmly believes that Labour MPs will initiate a move to replace Starmer following the election results, which he forecasts will be disastrous for the Labour party, particularly in traditionally strong areas. Farage points to growing discontent among voters regarding the government's Net Zero policies and what he describes as Starmer's 'unpatriotic' leadership.

He predicts significant gains for Reform UK in the local elections, potentially exceeding a thousand council seats across England, and a strong showing in the Welsh Senedd elections, even challenging Plaid Cymru for dominance. Furthermore, Farage suggests a possibility of Reform UK surpassing Labour in the Scottish Parliament elections, indicating a broader shift in the political landscape.

The core of Farage’s argument rests on the perceived erosion of trust in Starmer’s judgment and the potential for widespread electoral rejection of the Labour party’s policies. The controversy extends beyond the Mandelson appointment.

Earlier in the week, during Prime Minister's Questions, Starmer did not deny reports that Downing Street had also considered offering a top diplomatic position to Matthew Doyle, his former spin doctor, who had previously faced scrutiny for campaigning on behalf of an individual charged with possessing indecent images of children. This further fuels Farage’s claim that Starmer’s credibility is ‘shot to pieces’ and his judgment is severely questionable.

Farage emphasizes the gravity of entrusting sensitive intelligence, including nuclear capabilities shared with the United States, to an individual who has not undergone proper security vetting. He highlights the dismissal of several key officials – Olly Robbins, Morgan McSweeney, and Chris Wormald – as evidence of Starmer’s attempts to salvage his premiership amidst the escalating scandal. Farage predicts Starmer will attempt to deflect blame by dismissing those around him, refusing to accept personal responsibility for the unfolding crisis.

He positions Reform UK as the vehicle for change, asserting that a vote for his party will ultimately lead to Starmer’s removal from office. The Reform leader’s rhetoric is increasingly focused on portraying Starmer as out of touch with the concerns of ordinary voters and unable to provide strong and decisive leadership





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