Farage Slams Starmer's 'One In, One Out' Policy as Channel Crossings Surge

Nigel Farage criticizes Keir Starmer's 'one in, one out' policy after over a thousand migrants crossed the English Channel on Friday, highlighting the ongoing challenge of managing illegal immigration and the effectiveness of the government's approach.

Nigel Farage has voiced strong criticism of Keir Starmer 's 'one in, one out' policy, following a surge in English Channel crossings, with over a thousand individuals arriving via small boats on Friday. This substantial influx of migrants underscores the magnitude of the challenge confronting Sir Keir Starmer 's government, which is grappling with the escalating crisis. Home Office data revealed that 1,072 people successfully completed the perilous journey in 13 vessels.

Friday's arrivals bring the total number of people crossing the Channel in 2025 to 32,103, a record high for this time of year. Farage, the leader of the Reform party, took to social media to condemn the government's new approach, lamenting that despite the return of some illegal migrants to France, over 1,000 arrived on Friday alone, stating that the invasion is getting bigger. The government had initially pinned its hopes on the 'one in, one out' agreement with France as a deterrent, aiming to signal to potential migrants that they would face repatriation if caught attempting to cross the Channel. However, the sheer volume of crossings on Friday suggests that the policy is yet to make a significant impact on those gathered on the beaches of northern France.\The government's efforts to manage the crisis include the recent return of an Iranian man to France on Friday, following the earlier removal of an Eritrean man and the deportation of an Indian national on Thursday. Starmer's administration faces growing pressure to halt the flow of asylum seekers arriving via small boats from Europe, a route that has seen over 30,000 arrivals so far in 2025. The initial flights carrying asylum seekers from France to the UK, under the reciprocal terms of the agreement, are anticipated to commence next week. While Home Office sources have refrained from disclosing specific figures, they have indicated that they expect the numbers to be 'at or close to parity,' reflecting the 'one in, one out' nature of the arrangement. Ministers have applauded the returns, with Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy claiming they offer an 'immediate deterrent.' The government plans to escalate the number of returns under this pilot scheme in the coming months. The deal with France allows the detention and return of individuals arriving in the UK via small boats, in exchange for accepting an equivalent number of people who have applied through safe and legal channels. However, shadow home secretary Chris Philp has criticized the agreement as lacking any deterrent effect, describing the number of returns as 'pathetic' and labeling the government's boasting about it as absurd. Home Office officials have highlighted that these returns are forcible, drawing parallels with the previous government's agreement with Rwanda, which was ultimately scrapped by Labour, and under which only four volunteers were sent to the East African nation over two years.\Amidst the ongoing controversy, migrants continue to attempt the perilous crossing of the English Channel. Recent events include a large demonstration in London, organized by anti-immigrant groups. The march, which saw approximately 110,000 participants, culminated a summer marked by protests outside hotels housing migrants. Furthermore, US President Donald Trump, during his state visit to the UK, urged Starmer to deploy the military to address the Channel boats crisis. At a joint press conference, Trump warned about the destructive impact of illegal immigration, emphasizing his own successes in securing America's borders. Regarding the Channel boats crisis, Mr. Trump referenced his policies on the Mexican border, stating that he could not stand to watch millions of people pouring into the country and that he had done a great job in securing the border





