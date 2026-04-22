Farke Restricts Rodon Ahead of Crucial FA Cup Semi-Final

Daniel Farke has opted to rest Joe Rodon for Leeds United's Premier League match against Bournemouth, prioritizing his fitness for the upcoming FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea. The team features a strong midfield and an in-form attack led by Noah Okafor and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has made a strategic decision to omit Joe Rodon from the starting eleven for tonight's Premier League clash against Bournemouth .

This choice comes despite Rodon's unexpectedly swift return from an ankle injury during Saturday's match against Wolves, where he made a late appearance. Farke's reasoning appears to be focused on prioritizing Rodon's fitness and readiness for the significantly more important FA Cup semi-final showdown against Chelsea this coming Sunday. The manager is clearly balancing immediate league demands with the long-term goal of having key players fully fit for crucial cup ties.

This demonstrates a calculated approach to squad management, acknowledging the physical strain on players and the need for careful rotation, especially with a demanding schedule. The decision isn't a reflection of Rodon's performance, but rather a preventative measure to ensure he's at his peak for the Chelsea game. The defensive line-up chosen by Farke showcases consistency and experience. James Justin, a reliable performer who has featured in every Leeds United game this year, maintains his position at right centre-back.

He will be partnered by Jaka Bijol and Pascal Struijk, forming a central defensive trio tasked with protecting goalkeeper Karl Darlow. The wing-back roles are filled by Jayden Bogle on the right and Gabriel Gudmundsson on the left, providing width and attacking impetus. This defensive structure has proven solid recently, with Leeds conceding only one goal in their last four league matches, highlighting the growing cohesion and understanding within the backline.

The stability at the back is a key component of Leeds' recent improved form, and Farke will be hoping for another resolute performance against Bournemouth. The selection of Justin, Bijol and Struijk suggests a preference for a physically strong and aerially dominant defensive unit, capable of dealing with the aerial threat posed by Bournemouth's attackers. Further forward, the midfield and attack feature a blend of creativity and goal-scoring threat.

Ao Tanaka continues his run in the starting lineup, making his fourth consecutive appearance, and will be alongside Ethan Ampadu in the central midfield. The dynamic duo will be responsible for controlling the tempo of the game, winning possession, and distributing the ball effectively. Supporting the midfield is Brenden Aaronson and the in-form Noah Okafor, who has been a revelation for Leeds, scoring five goals in his last five Premier League games.

Okafor's impressive form makes him a key attacking outlet, and his ability to find the back of the net will be crucial against Bournemouth. Leading the line is Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who will be looking to build on his recent penalty goal against Wolves – his first Premier League goal since February 6th, though he did score a penalty in the FA Cup quarter-final against West Ham.

Daniel James is named on the bench, providing a valuable attacking option for Farke to utilize if needed. Unfortunately, Ilia Gruev is ruled out due to a meniscus knee injury sustained in training, with no immediate timeline for his return. Anton Stach is also unavailable as he continues his recovery from an ankle ligament injury, but Farke has indicated his return is imminent, expected within days rather than weeks.

The starting XI is Darlow; Justin, Bijol, Struijk; Bogle, Ampadu, Tanaka, Gudmundsson; Okafor, Aaronson; Calvert-Lewin, with a strong bench including Rodon, Bornauw, Longstaff, James, Buonanotte, Gnonto, Piroe, and Nmecha





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Leeds United Joe Rodon Daniel Farke Bournemouth FA Cup Premier League Noah Okafor Dominic Calvert-Lewin Injury Team News

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