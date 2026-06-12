Farmer Baffled After Sheepdog Reported to RSPCA for Doing Its Job

A farmer in Devon received an RSPCA complaint against his own border collie for sheep worrying, only to discover the dog was helping him round up his flock.

A farmer in Devon was left baffled after receiving a complaint from the RSPCA about his sheepdog worrying sheep - only to discover the dog was simply doing its job rounding up his own flock.

Tom Trueman, 42, an eighth-generation farmer from Buckfastleigh, initially panicked when the animal welfare charity contacted him about a report of sheep worrying. He was sent two pamphlets titled 'dog behaviour' and 'how to look after your dog' alongside the complaint. Perplexed, Mr Trueman investigated further and was stunned to learn the report was lodged against his own border collie, Tilly, who had been helping him gather runaway sheep on a nearby road a few weeks earlier.

The farmer said: 'The whole thing is laughable really. Usually if you see a sheep, a sheepdog and farmer you put two and two together. I honestly hadn't got a clue what it was about and naturally you panic because they wouldn't give me information at first over the phone.

The inspector didn't call me until two days later - and that is when I connected the dots and realised it was my dog and my sheep but it wasn't at all what had been reported.

' Mr Trueman described the incident that led to the erroneous complaint. A few weeks before receiving the letter, a rogue group of sheep escaped from his flock while he was moving them across his yard. He sent Tilly, an eight-year-old collie, to help return the animals safely. A car approached as they were working, and Mr Trueman called the vehicle to a halt while Tilly gathered the sheep back up the lane.

The driver, apparently unaware of the context, reported the dog for worrying livestock. The farmer said: 'The strangest thing was I got down there before a car came down the corner, and then we drove the sheep up and drove up the road. So the person who reported me - who must have been that driver as there was no one else around - would have seen me controlling the dog?

She's a black and white collie, I look like a farmer - probably wearing wellies at the time - and we're in the countryside. Normally that adds up, but obviously not in this case. I mean, it is just baffling.

' Upon investigation, the RSPCA quickly realized the error. The inspector, a farmer's daughter from Devon, understood the situation and both had a good laugh. She told Mr Trueman to tear up the letter and bin it.

However, the farmer noted the unnecessary stress the complaint caused him over two days. He believes the report came from someone unfamiliar with farming, calling it 'impressive ignorance.

' This is not the first time Mr Trueman has faced a frivolous RSPCA report; about 20 years ago, an officer visited his farm to check on two elderly racehorses after a complaint they were kept without grass, which proved unfounded. He said: 'It is getting a bit daft in the RSPCA: they do an important job but a lot of people abuse their system by reporting farms just because they don't like farmers.

The next thing you know I'll be reported for verbally abusing my sheep!

' Since sharing the story on social media, the video has gone viral, gaining over a million views on Instagram. The public response has been mixed, with many amazed at the lack of common sense. Mr Trueman added: 'Decency and common sense go hand in hand.





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