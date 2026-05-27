Farmer Douses Illegally Parked Cars with Slurry in Lake District Beauty Spot

A farmer sprayed slurry over more than 20 cars that illegally parked on his private land near Rydal Water in the Lake District during a heatwave. The incident, captured on video, has drawn public attention to ongoing issues with tourist parking in protected areas. The farmer and witnesses said clear signs were ignored, and the act served as a deterrent against disrespectful behavior.

A farmer in the Lake District , Cumbria, resorted to spraying slurry over dozens of illegally parked cars during a heatwave after visitors ignored clear signage and trespassed on his private field near Rydal Water.

Phone footage captured at least 20 vehicles, including premium brands like Mercedes, Jaguar, and BMW, coated in the manure mixture. Witness Dylan Wakley, 25, recorded the incident at 3:20 p.m. while traveling with his partner. He noted that the field featured prominent signs reading 'Polite Notice - DO NOT PARK IN THE FIELD' and 'SHEEP IN FIELD,' yet motorists had deliberately moved rocks placed to block access.

The farmer, from Lyme Regis, Devon, was also vacationing in the area and expressed no sympathy for the car owners, stating they deserved the consequences for ignoring warnings. This act of retaliation has sparked a mix of public approval and debate about property rights and tourist behavior





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Lake District Illegal Parking Farmer Protest Tourism Private Property

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