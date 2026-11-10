Farmer Glen Frecklington Pleads Guilty to Neglecting 140 Horses

Glen Frecklington admits to starving over 100 horses in NSW to save feed for sheep. Police found skeletal animals and dead carcasses at his Orange property in May.

Glen Joseph Frecklington, a 52-year-old farmer in New South Wales, has pleaded guilty to a extensive list of animal welfare offenses after authorities discovered the severe neglect of more than 100 horses on his rural property. The shocking case came to light on May 6 when RSPCA inspectors responded to a public complaint regarding conditions at the Bowen Park property, located west of Orange. Initial inspections revealed a grim scene where approximately 140 sick and dead horses were found confined within a small, dry paddock that offered no sustenance or relief.

Discovery Of Neglect And Dead Horses

Upon arrival, RSPCA inspectors found several decomposing carcasses alongside many animals lying prone and visibly distressed. Police from the rural crime prevention team joined the investigation the following day, recovering 37 dead animals, some of which had been decomposing for up to a year. The living horses exhibited signs of extreme weakness, with paddle marks visible in the dust around their bodies, indicating repeated unsuccessful attempts to stand up.

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Investigators also noted a cow in a neighboring paddock suffering from collapsed hindquarters, an injury that likely occurred long before the animals were discovered. These physical observations were cited in documents tendered to Orange Local Court as clear indicators of prolonged suffering, pain, and deterioration over an extended period. The sheer scale of the deaths and the physical state of the survivors painted a picture of systemic and deliberate neglect.

Financial Motives And Refusal To Care

Frecklington admitted to investigators that he had deliberately withheld food and veterinary care from the horses for financial reasons. He explicitly told police that he was saving available feed for his sheep, which he claimed provided a greater financial return than the horses. During his interviews, Frecklington further confessed that he intentionally prevented the horses from accessing a neighboring paddock that contained significantly better feed, prioritizing the profitability of his livestock over their basic survival needs.

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The RSPCA and police issued an order requiring Frecklington to provide hay, cut fencing to allow the horses to graze, and secure veterinary care within 24 hours. However, Frecklington contacted police to admit he had not been feeding them and cited lack of funds as the reason for his inaction. His stated justification that the horses did not provide income, unlike his sheep, highlighted a cold calculation that prioritized monetary gain over animal welfare laws.

Escalation And Further Euthanasia

Rural crime officers returned to the property on May 8 to find that Frecklington had not complied with the welfare order. They discovered several horses in serious distress, some unresponsive or unable to stand. Consequently, nine horses were euthanized on that day. Over the following days, police found another 75 horses and foals packed into a small paddock, leading to the euthanasia of several dozen more animals due to the critical nature of their conditions.

One particularly harrowing discovery involved a newly dead mare whose foal would not leave its side, illustrating the deep trauma inflicted on the surviving animals. The situation escalated rapidly as the number of critically ill animals grew, forcing authorities to take decisive action to end the suffering of the remaining livestock. The failure to provide proper husbandry and sufficient feed resulted in unreasonable and unnecessary pain for the large group of equines.

Legal Proceedings And Sentencing Outlook

Frecklington was arrested on June 25 and initially charged with 270 offenses related to the welfare of the animals. In late October, he pleaded guilty to 67 charges of causing prolonged suffering to animals and four charges of failing to provide food and veterinary care. Prosecutors have indicated that the remaining charges, which include many counts of aggravated animal cruelty, may be withdrawn before his sentencing hearing in January.

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The case has drawn significant attention to rural animal welfare enforcement and the legal responsibilities of livestock owners. Frecklington's admission of prioritizing sheep profitability over the lives of over a hundred horses serves as a stark reminder of the consequences of neglect. As the legal process moves toward its final phase in January, the outcomes of his sentencing will likely influence how such agricultural negligence is prosecuted in New South Wales.