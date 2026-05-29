Farmer sprays slurry on luxury cars parked illegally in Lake District field

A Lake District farmer, frustrated by tourists ignoring parking signs, sprayed slurry over 20 luxury cars parked illegally on his land, sparking online support.

A sheep farmer in the Lake District has taken drastic action against tourists who repeatedly park illegally on his land, spraying their cars with slurry.

Hogg Hodgson, a third-generation farmer who runs Rydal Farm near Rydal Water in Cumbria, was filmed covering at least 20 vehicles, including Mercedes, Jaguars, and BMWs, with foul-smelling manure. The incident occurred during a heatwave when day-trippers from urban areas flocked to the scenic beauty spot, ignoring clear signage that prohibits parking in the field.

Hodgson said he felt forced to act to protect his livestock and land from the disrespectful behavior of tourists, who often leave gates open, break fences, and drop litter. Despite the drastic measure, Hodgson insists he is not a hero and only targeted vehicles on his private property, not those on the road.

The footage of his actions went viral on social media, drawing widespread support from locals and farmers who sympathize with his frustration over entitled visitors who show no regard for rural life. Hodgson has been dealing with the problem for years, as tourists treat the Lake District like a playground without considering the consequences for those who live and work there.

He explained that the influx of visitors, especially in sunny weather, leads to chaos as they park anywhere convenient, including in fields where sheep graze. The signage at the entrance clearly warns against parking and indicates the presence of sheep, yet drivers ignore it. Hodgson's response was to empty the slurry tanker over the offending cars, leaving them covered in a stinking mess.

While some may view this as an extreme reaction, many people online have praised him, calling it a fitting punishment for selfish behavior. One commenter wrote that the tourists got what they deserved, while another suggested giving the farmer a medal. Even a holidaymaker who filmed the incident, himself a farmer, said he had no sympathy for the car owners, noting that any farmer who deals with tourists has dreamed of doing something similar.

Beyond the parking issue, Hodgson and his family are left to clean up the mess left behind, including bags of abandoned litter. The farm, which is part of the historic Rydal Hall Estate dating back to the 15th century, has been in Hodgson's family for generations. He manages a flock of over 1,000 sheep, including Herdwick, Swaledale, and Cheviot cross breeds, whose wool is used to weave traditional Lake District tweed.

His wife Sharon runs the diversified side of the business, including a wedding venue in converted farm buildings. Hodgson emphasized that he does not condone violence or illegal activity but felt he had no other choice after years of being abused by tourists when asking them not to park on his land. He hopes this incident will serve as a deterrent and remind visitors that the countryside is a working environment that deserves respect.

While controversial, his actions have sparked a broader conversation about overtourism and the need for better behavior from those who enjoy rural areas





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Farmer Slurry Tourists Lake District Parking Dispute

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