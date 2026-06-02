Farrah Abraham Celebrates 35th Birthday with Liquid BBL Showcase and Luxury Gifts

The Teen Mom star, Farrah Abraham, marked her 35th birthday with a staycation at The Ritz-Carlton Dallas, flaunting her surgically enhanced figure in a bikini and receiving lavish gifts, including a customized Mercedes-Benz and a diamond ring.

Farrah Abraham , the renowned reality TV star, recently celebrated her 35th birthday with a lavish staycation at The Ritz-Carlton Dallas. The Teen Mom alum, known for her openness about cosmetic surgery , showcased her surgically enhanced figure in a daring pink cheetah print bikini, highlighting her hourglass physique and prominent derriere.

Abraham has invested significantly in her appearance, opting for a liquid BBL, a procedure that uses injectable dermal fillers instead of traditional fat transfer or implants. To mark her special day, Abraham also treated herself to a customized Mercedes-Benz SL-Class convertible, estimated to be worth between $160,000 and $200,000. The celebration was filled with luxurious gifts, including a diamond ring and a Bengal kitten adorned with gold jewelry. Abraham expressed her gratitude on Instagram, stating, 'I can't keep up.

Winning in life. Thank you all for the incredible birthday surprises, wishes, and being with me along my journey. 35 feels like primetime TV baby, it's incredible!





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Farrah Abraham Teen Mom Cosmetic Surgery Liquid BBL 35Th Birthday Luxury Gifts Mercedes-Benz Diamond Ring

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