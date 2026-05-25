Farrah Abraham Suffers from Jaw Disease, Requires Surgery

Farrah Abraham, a former MTV star and adult entertainer, has revealed that she's suffering from a 'degenerative disc disease' in her jaw that's left her unable to open her mouth properly. She requires surgery to fix the issue.

Farrah Abraham is set to go under the knife again, but this time it's not for more cosmetic surgery . The Teen Mom star, 34, has revealed that she's suffering from a ' degenerative disc disease ' in her jaw that's left her unable to open her mouth properly.

Appearing on the adult industry podcast Pillow Talk, Abraham admitted that she didn't want to undergo any further surgeries, but had been left with no choice.

'I can't use my jaw. I can't open my mouth up normally,' she explained.

'I would like to just open my mouth for a hotdog, okay,' she added with a laugh. When host Ryan Pownall joked about Abraham being unable to perform oral sex due to her condition, she shot back, 'I would crush everybody's you-know-whats!

' Farrah Abraham is suffering from a 'degenerative disc disease' in her jaw that's left her unable to open her mouth properly and requires surgery to fix. She is an adult entertainer who appeared in the pornographic sex tape Backdoor Teen Mom before becoming a successful creator on platforms like OnlyFans, Playboy, and Fansly. The former MTV star has become infamous for her many cosmetic surgeries over the years.

She had her first procedure as a teenager, going under the knife at 19 for a breast augmentation. Speaking to the Daily Mail last year, Abraham admitted that she has spent around $50,000 on her lips alone. In total, her total cosmetic surgery spending is between six and seven figures, with Abraham herself referring to her physique as a 'million-dollar body'.

Abraham got her first breast augmentation - going from an A-cup to a C-cup - in 2010 after giving birth to her daughter, Sophia. Four years later, she got her second boob job, in which she went from a C-cup to a D-cup. The following year, she underwent a third breast augmentation surgery as she tried to fix the botched work done during her second.

Appearing on the adult industry podcast Pillow Talk, Abraham admitted that she didn't want to undergo any further surgeries, but had been left with no choice. She has spent close to seven figures on cosmetic surgery. She's pictured in 2012 before going under the knife. The former MTV star regularly documents her cosmetic surgery on social media.

In 2013, she underwent a rhinoplasty and chin implant, but later removed the implant after not being happy with the results. Throughout the years, she's had multiple butt injections, along with lip and facial fillers. She has also had a vaginal rejuvenation procedure, which she said was 'to make her vagina appear more youthful.

' When asked what's next for her, whether it be a non-invasive or invasive cosmetic procedure, Farrah told the Daily Mail that she would 'love an invasive surgery next. ' 'Blepharoplasty is calling my name,' she revealed. Blepharoplasty is eyelid surgery that reshapes the eyelids by removing excess skin from the area. She is also thinking about getting a 'light facelift.

' 'I'm all about preventative. People need to not shy away from that. And I'm in my 30s and that's what's up for 30-year-olds.

'I don't ever feel like I need anything, but it is preventative. I would rather do things younger so I can bounce back and heal and recover than later when it's all stretched out, it's more money, it's more recovery time,' Farrah added





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Farrah Abraham Cosmetic Surgery Degenerative Disc Disease Jaw Surgery Mouth Opening

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