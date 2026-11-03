Fatal Crash in Keysborough Leaves One Dead After Car Splintered and Burnt

Police investigate a fatal crash in Keysborough where a car split open after hitting a pole. One man is dead, another injured, and a third suspect is being sought.

A fatal traffic incident occurred on Cheltenham Road in Keysborough, resulting in the discovery of a deceased person inside a destroyed vehicle. The crash took place at approximately 12:50am on Wednesday in the suburb located 27km southeast of Melbourne. Emergency services responded to reports of a vehicle that had crashed violently into a pole, causing the car to split into two separate sections and subsequently burst into flames.

Crash Mechanics And Scene Details

The severity of the impact caused the structure of the automobile to fracture completely upon striking the stationary pole. Once emergency crews successfully extinguished the resulting fire, they located the body of a person within the burnt-out remains of the vehicle. The specific make and model of the car were not immediately released to the public, but the extent of the damage was described as catastrophic by responding officers.

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Multiple Individuals Involved

Police confirmed that more than one individual was affected by the incident beyond the deceased. A man believed to be in his twenties was found injured at the primary scene and received medical attention. Additionally, investigators discovered a second man seriously injured in the front yard of a nearby home. This individual appears to have fled the area after the initial crash occurred.

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Investigation Into Vehicle Speed

Victoria Police detectives are currently following up on credible reports that the vehicle was traveling at high speed prior to the collision. Officers are processing the scene to gather physical evidence and determine the precise circumstances that led to the loss of control. Traffic diversions were implemented on Wednesday morning near the intersection of Cheltenham and Chandler roads to facilitate this forensic work.

Public Appeal For Witness Information

Authorities are urgently seeking the public's assistance in identifying the driver who fled the scene. Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the crash or possesses dashcam footage of the vehicle before the impact to come forward immediately. Individuals with information are urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 to assist with the ongoing criminal investigation.