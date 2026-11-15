Fatal Crash on Queensland Highway Claims Life of 73-Year-Old Woman

A tragic collision between a Toyota HiLux and a heavy truck on the Cunningham Highway has resulted in the death of a 73-year-old driver and serious injuries to two passengers.

A horrific traffic collision on the Cunningham Highway near Fassifern, located southwest of Brisbane, has resulted in the death of a 73-year-old woman and left two other passengers with serious injuries. Emergency services responded to the scene at the intersection of the Cunningham Highway and Boonah Fassifern Road shortly after 11:30am on Sunday. The incident involves a white Toyota HiLux pickup truck towing a boat that collided with a heavy transport vehicle.

Details of the Collision Mechanism

Early investigations by traffic authorities indicate that the white Toyota HiLux, which was operated by the 73-year-old female driver, crossed directly in front of a truck at a major intersection. The vehicle was towing a boat at the time of the impact, adding significant weight and complexity to the maneuver. The force of the collision was severe enough to cause the death of the driver immediately at the scene, while the truck driver escaped without injury.

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Injuries and Hospital Transport

The two other occupants of the HiLux, an 11-year-old boy and a 22-year-old man, were transported to medical facilities in stable condition following the crash. The Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed that the young boy sustained significant abdominal injuries and was transported by road ambulance to the Queensland Children's Hospital for specialized care. The 22-year-old male passenger suffered abdominal, pelvic, and limb injuries.

Helicopter Evacuation to Hospital

Due to the severity of the injuries sustained by the adult male passenger, he was airlifted via rescue helicopter to the Princess Alexandra Hospital. This mode of transport is typically utilized for critical trauma cases requiring immediate advanced surgical or specialist intervention. The coordinated response from emergency medical teams ensured that both injured passengers received rapid medical attention despite the chaotic nature of the accident scene.

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Police Investigation and Ongoing Inquiry

Queensland Police have launched a formal investigation into the cause of the accident, with the Forensic Crash Unit attending the scene to gather evidence. Authorities are currently asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has relevant information to contact police immediately. Investigators are working to determine the exact sequence of events that led to the Toyota HiLux crossing in front of the heavy truck.

Traffic Disruption and Highway Closures

The Cunningham Highway remained partially closed at 4pm AEST following the collision, causing significant disruption to traffic in the Fassifern area. The closure was necessary to allow forensic investigators to safely examine the vehicle positions and collect physical evidence from the roadway. Travelers in the southwest Brisbane region were advised to seek alternative routes during the afternoon peak hours as the investigation continued.