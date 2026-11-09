Fatal Crash: Vehicle Hits Northway Plaza Medical Centre in Bundaberg

A fatal collision at Bundaberg's Northway Plaza Medical and Skincare has left one person dead and another fighting for their life after a car struck the building.

A tragic incident occurred at the Northway Plaza Medical and Skincare facility in Bundaberg, resulting in one fatality and another individual in critical condition. The accident took place on Monday at approximately 10:10 am when a vehicle crashed through the front entrance of the medical practice. Emergency services responded immediately to the scene, where they discovered extensive damage to the storefront and shattered glass scattered around the area.

Details of the Collision Event

The vehicle involved was identified as a white MG hatchback, which was being driven by a woman. It drove through the front window of the medical facility, striking two people inside the building. According to initial reports, the car ploughed into the premises with significant force, causing severe structural damage to the storefront. Pictures released from the scene show the car inside the medical practice, highlighting the extent of the impact and the chaos that ensued immediately after the crash.

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Police Investigation Led by Marcus

Chief Inspector Grant Marcus provided an official statement regarding the incident, confirming that one person has died as a result of the collision. He stated that it appeared the car had accidentally driven through the front of the medical practice around 10 o'clock on Monday. 'Unfortunately, as a result of that, it's collided with two people inside,' Marcus explained to the Courier-Mail. He noted that while one person was deceased, the other individual was quite seriously injured and was being treated by emergency crews.

Driver Status and Witness Accounts

The driver of the vehicle was freed from the wreckage and subsequently taken to the hospital for medical attention. Chief Inspector Marcus indicated that police are currently trying to ascertain what happened to the driver to determine if their condition contributed to the accident. Local resident Kat Logan, who was inside the building seconds before the crash, described the scene to the Courier-Mail. She mentioned that she was lucky to have exited the building to grab a drink, noting that five seconds earlier she would have been present. Logan described seeing smashed glass and a woman shaking on the ground.

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Ongoing Forensic and Safety Procedures

Police are working diligently to ensure the scene is safe for both emergency crews and the public. Chief Inspector Marcus emphasized that they are waiting for a forensic crash investigator to arrive to conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of the incident. He stated that it is still very early days and that authorities are still piecing together the circumstances. Marcus also mentioned that there may be CCTV footage available for review, and he appealed to any witnesses or individuals with dashcam footage to come forward to assist the investigation.

Community Impact and Next Steps

The incident has caused significant disruption and concern in the Bundaberg community. The medical facility, Northway Plaza Medical and Skincare, is expected to remain closed while the investigation continues. Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact police. The serious injury to the second victim means that medical resources are still being utilized to treat those affected. As the investigation progresses, more details regarding the exact cause of the crash, including potential factors such as speed or mechanical failure, may be revealed.