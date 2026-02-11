Woman arrested at hospital after skipping sentencing in fatal M62 Lamborghini crash case

Humaira Batool, 26, was arrested at a hospital after failing to attend her sentencing for causing the death of Mohammed Shaan Hussain, 20, in a rented Lamborghini crash on the M62. A judge called her absence a ruse and remanded her in custody for sentencing on Tuesday.

A woman who killed her friend when she crashed a rented Lamborghini on the M62 has been arrested at hospital after failing to turn up for sentencing.

Humaira Batool, 26, was due to be sentenced at Leeds Crown Court for causing the death of 20-year-old Mohammed Shaan Hussain in 2022 but did not appear. Her barrister said she had not come to court as she had gone to A and E due to a flare-up of endometriosis. Prosecutor Christopher Dunn said it was clearly a ruse. Judge Ray Singh issued a bench warrant for Batool, saying she was avoiding being dealt with.

Also read Arrest Warrant Issued For Lying Lamborghini Driver Who Skipped Sentencing

Judge Criticizes Missed Court Appearance

The defendant was later arrested at hospital and taken to court where she was then remanded in custody to be sentenced on Tuesday. When she arrived in court on crutches, Judge Singh told her that her failure to attend was unforgivable. He said it was fairly obvious she was not going to attend, from email traffic seen over the weekend.

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For you to have deliberately, in my view, got to a position where you were not going to attend this morning is unforgivable, the judge told her. The deceased family are here. While the judge was considering whether to give Batool bail overnight or remand her in custody, Mr Dunn said the prosecution had photographs from social media of the defendant, who has a beauty business, wearing a ballgown and high heels at a beauty event.

He said the pictures were taken in the weeks before her trial, during which she arrived at court on crutches. Mr Dunn said: Our information is it was at a time just before the trial.

Contrast Between Crutches and High Heels

Then she comes to the trial using crutches and struggling to get into the dock, when she was wearing high heels to go to a beauty event. Judge Singh remanded Batool in custody overnight to be sentenced on Tuesday, telling her there was a significant risk she would not attend court again if bailed.

Batool, from Bradford, was charged with causing death by dangerous driving in January 2024 and found guilty by a Leeds Crown Court jury in September this year. She was driving at more than 140mph (230km/h) in wet conditions when she crashed the hired Urus model supercar on 21 December 2022 near Ripponden, West Yorkshire. Her friend, Mohammed Shaan Hussain, 20, was recovered from the wreckage of the car but had been fatally injured.

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Earlier in the case, Batool had denied causing death by dangerous driving. A family handout via West Yorkshire Police showed Shaan Hussain, who died in the crash on the M62 while he was a passenger in the rented Lamborghini Urus. The court heard that Batool made several attempts to thwart the prosecution throughout the case, according to Mr Dunn. The judge said her failure to attend was part of a pattern of avoidance.

Social Media Photos Reveal Deception

Batool was arrested at the hospital and taken to court, where the judge said she was avoiding being dealt with. The case was adjourned for sentencing on Tuesday, with Batool remanded in custody overnight. The deceased family attended court for the hearing. The prosecution said the social media photographs showed Batool in high heels at a beauty event just before the trial, contrasting with her use of crutches at court.

The judge described the situation as a significant risk if she were granted bail. Batool, who runs a beauty business, is now set to learn her sentence on Tuesday at Leeds Crown Court. The crash happened on 21 December 2022 near Ripponden, West Yorkshire, when the rented Lamborghini Urus she was driving at over 140mph in wet conditions left the motorway. Mohammed Shaan Hussain, 20, was a passenger in the car and died from his injuries.

Batool was found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving by a jury in September this year.