Fatal M18 Crash Kills Driver and Two Horses Near Doncaster

A 50-year-old man and two horses died after cars crashed into loose animals on the M18 near Doncaster. South Yorkshire Police appeal for witnesses and the owners to come forward regarding incident 94 of 13 November 2026.

A 50-year-old man and two horses lost their lives after a series of collisions involving loose animals occurred on the M18 motorway near Doncaster in the early hours of Friday morning. The tragic incident, which began around 4.45am, involved multiple vehicles striking the animals on the busy carriageway, resulting in the death of the driver of a Skoda Superb and the two horses involved. Two other individuals sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the subsequent crashes.

Core Details and Collision Timeline

The primary collision occurred when a grey Skoda Superb, driven by the 50-year-old deceased man, struck one of the loose horses. Shortly after, at approximately the same time, a blue Skoda Octavia collided with a second horse that was roaming freely on the motorway. The initial reports received by emergency services indicated two separate collisions involving two horses and two Skoda vehicles.

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Following these initial impacts, a third vehicle, a Vauxhall Vivaro, became involved in a further collision with one of the horses. The severity of these accidents led to the immediate death of the grey horse and the second horse at the scene. The driver of the Skoda Superb was pronounced dead at the scene, while the drivers of the other two vehicles required medical attention for injuries that police confirmed were not life-threatening.

Police Appeals and Stakeholder Inquiries

South Yorkshire Police have launched an urgent appeal for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to come forward to assist with their investigation. The force emphasized the need to locate the owners of the black and grey horses, stating that their thoughts are with the family of the deceased driver. Police are specifically asking for anyone missing two horses, or those who may know who the animals belong to, to make contact with authorities.

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Officers responded to the initial reports of the collision at junction four of the motorway. The incident has been logged under incident number 94 of 13 November 2026. South Yorkshire Police are keen to trace the owner of the horses, who has not yet come forward, to provide further context regarding how the animals ended up on the high-speed road. Further enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the escape of the animals.

Real-World Impact and Traffic Consequences

The collision had a significant immediate impact on traffic flow in the region. The motorway remained closed in both directions for much of the day as emergency services managed the scene and cleared the debris. According to National Highways, the southbound carriageway between junctions four and five remained closed into the evening. The northbound carriageway eventually reopened at about 4pm on the same day.

The closure disrupted travel for many commuters and logistics operators using this major transport link. Police are urging the public to drive with caution and be aware of potential delays. The appeal for footage and witness statements continues to be the primary method for investigators to piece together the precise sequence of events that led to the fatal accident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police quoting the specific incident number to aid the ongoing investigation.