A man died after a van collided with a lorry on the M42 near Birmingham Airport on Saturday. West Midlands Police are urging drivers who traveled northbound near junction 5a and 6 to provide dashcam evidence.

West Midlands Police are investigating a fatal road traffic collision that claimed the life of a van driver on the M42 motorway near Birmingham Airport. The serious incident occurred on the northbound carriageway shortly after 12:30 pm on Saturday, November 21.

Emergency Response and Casualty Details

Emergency services, including paramedics, firefighters, and air ambulance crews, responded rapidly to the scene. Despite the immediate efforts of responders and members of the public who attempted to assist, the van driver, identified as a man in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

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The severity of the crash was evident as firefighters worked to douse a blaze inside the lorry for over two hours following the initial collision. The lorry was reported to be carrying agricultural foodstuffs at the time of the accident.

Driver Cooperation and Scene Management

The driver of the lorry remained at the crash site following the incident. Police confirmed that this driver is currently assisting with the ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision.

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The northbound carriageway between junction 5a and junction 6 was closed for several hours to allow emergency crews to work safely and to facilitate the investigation. The road was eventually reopened to traffic on Sunday morning, restoring flow on this critical transport route.

Police Appeal for Dashcam Evidence

Sergeant Richard Evans of West Midlands Police emphasized the importance of public assistance in establishing the exact sequence of events. He specifically asked drivers who were traveling on that stretch of the M42 around 12:30 pm on Saturday to review their dashcam recordings for any relevant footage.

The force is urging anyone with information or video evidence to come forward. Those with dashcam footage or other details are asked to contact the police immediately to aid the investigation. The victim's family has been informed, and specialist officers are currently offering them support during this difficult time.

Reporting Injuries and Collision Data

Individuals wishing to provide information can call West Midlands Police on 101. Alternatively, reports can be submitted via the Live Chat feature on the force website or by emailing SCIU@westmidlands.police.uk. When contacting the police, reporters must quote log 1894 of November 21 to ensure the information is correctly filed and reviewed by the investigating team.