Fatal Plane Crash in Missouri Claims 12 Lives Including Pilot and Skydivers from Skydive Kansas City

A private plane crashed in Butler, Missouri, killing a pilot and 11 skydivers from Skydive Kansas City shortly after takeoff. The Pacific Aerospace P750 failed to gain altitude and attempted an emergency landing on a highway but crashed and caught fire. Witnesses included family members, and the NTSB is leading the investigation.

A devastating aviation tragedy occurred on Sunday morning in Butler, Missouri , when a private plane carrying a pilot and 11 skydivers crashed shortly after takeoff, resulting in the loss of all lives on board.

The aircraft, a Pacific Aerospace P750, departed from Butler Memorial Airport around 11:30 a.m. but according to a spokesperson from Bates County Emergency Management and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), it struggled to gain sufficient altitude. In an attempt to return safely, the pilot maneuvered a left turn toward a nearby highway, Business 49, but the plane was unable to land properly and instead crashed, bursting into flames.

Emergency responders quickly extinguished the fire, but the scene was described as brutal by Missouri Highway Patrol Sergeant Justin Ewing. The victims consisted of 11 skydivers associated with Skydive Kansas City and the aircraft's pilot. Their identities have not yet been released by authorities. Dennis Jacobs, Director of Bates County Emergency Management, provided additional context, noting that nine of the skydivers were experienced while two were new participants in tandem jumps.

Heartbreakingly, multiple witnesses, including family members of some passengers, observed the crash. One woman reportedly watched as her brother and his wife, who was also supposed to be on the flight, faced the catastrophe. When approached by the Daily Mail, a representative of Skydive Kansas City declined to comment, ending the call abruptly. The investigation into the cause of the crash is being led by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) with support from the FAA.

The accident has closed a half-mile stretch of the highway near the site, and officials estimate that clearing the wreckage and completing the investigation will take approximately two days. Butler Memorial Airport is a small, privately-owned facility serving around 30 aircraft, many of which are used for crop dusting and skydiving operations. The town of Butler has a population of about 4,300 and is located 65 miles south of Kansas City.

Skydive Kansas City, the company involved in the tragedy, has operated since 1998 and is recognized as a premier skydiving center in the region, founded by Chris and John Hall, a father-son duo with deep roots in the sport. John Hall has been skydiving since 1973 and is known for his demonstration jumps, while Chris Hall, who started at age 18, is skilled in freefall photography and competed in the 1996 ESPN X Games Pro Tour.

The Pacific Aerospace P750 aircraft, manufactured in 2010 according to FAA records, was specifically designed for skydiving operations, featuring high-lift wings and a powerful engine that enables it to carry up to 17 parachutists to altitudes of 12,000 feet and return within about 10 minutes. The plane is also capable of short takeoffs and landings, making it suitable for small airports.

Skydiving season in the region typically runs from late March or early April through October or November, meaning the crash occurred during the active operational period





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