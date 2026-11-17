Police fatally shot Patti Wilson after she stabbed a 79-year-old customer inside a Grand Junction Dairy Queen. Bodycam footage reveals the chaotic chase and crash.

Grand Junction Police Department officers fatally shot Patti Wilson on June 19, 2026, following a violent rampage at a Dairy Queen restaurant in Grand Junction, Colorado. New body camera footage released by the Mesa County District Attorney's Office shows the precise moment officers engaged the suspect after she stabbed an elderly customer over a drink dispute.

Stabbing Incident Inside Dairy Queen

The violence began when Patti Wilson, 31, entered the fast-food establishment and failed to pay for her order while demanding a Cherry Coke. According to prosecutors, she then attacked Michael D'Apice, 79, slashing him more than three times with a knife as the victim attempted to defend himself using a chair.

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Dramatic video captured the struggle inside the restaurant, showing the 79-year-old man swinging the chair at Wilson as she advanced toward him with the weapon in hand. The elderly man managed to place the chair between himself and the attacker, punching her in the process, which elicited screams of rage from Wilson before she slashed him again.

Other employees attempted to intervene as Wilson continued to brandish the knife and shout aggressively at the staff. One worker pulled a colleague back to safety while Wilson flipped off the group and exited the building, yelling insults at the patrons and employees who had witnessed the assault.

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Police Response and Vehicle Pursuit

After fleeing the scene, Wilson climbed into a silver hatchback and drove out of the parking lot as Grand Junction police arrived. Bodycam footage shows a male officer running toward the vehicle and pointing his gun while demanding Wilson step out and comply with orders to stop.

Instead of exiting the vehicle, Wilson pulled forward, reversed back into the same spot, and then attempted to drive away again. As the officer continued to issue commands, Wilson drove onto the highway, causing her vehicle to crash into multiple cars, including one driven by Aydein Lagrange.

Chase Ends in Deadly Collision

Glass shattered across the windshield as officers fired several bullets at the moving vehicle. The suspect's car slammed into other traffic, rolling over and leaving Wilson's vehicle upside down on the roadway. Lagrange, whose truck was hit, sustained minor head injuries but survived the collision.

Witness Quinton Tervino, a Dairy Queen employee, recounted the chaos to KREX, noting that he could not believe the suspect continued driving even after being shot. Lagrange also described the terrifying moment, stating he tried to reverse his truck to avoid the collision but was struck and rolled multiple times.

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Official Statements and Aftermath

Wilson was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead following the crash. Authorities identified the suspect as Patti Wilson, noting her biological name was Anthony Wilson. Michael D'Apice was also treated for his injuries and survived the stabbing attack.

The release of this footage provides a clear timeline of the events that unfolded on June 19, 2026, highlighting the rapid escalation from a domestic-style dispute over a soda to a fatal police engagement. The Mesa County District Attorney's Office confirmed the details of the incident, marking the end of a dangerous day in Grand Junction.