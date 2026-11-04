Fatal Shooting at Citibank Campus in Brandon Florida Leaves Two Dead

A deadly shooting at a Citibank campus in Brandon, Florida, on Wednesday left two people dead. Dozens of employees evacuated the facility as authorities secured the scene and investigated the incident.

Two individuals lost their lives following a violent shooting incident at a Citibank facility in Brandon, Florida. The deadly event occurred around noon on Wednesday, prompting an immediate and large-scale response from local law enforcement agencies and emergency medical services in the Tampa Bay area.

Citibank Campus Incident Details

The shooting took place at the Citibank campus located in Brandon, a community situated just outside of Tampa. Police confirmed that the altercation broke out approximately at 12:00 PM on Wednesday. The facility houses numerous banking operations and office spaces, which were instantly shut down as the situation unfolded inside the building.

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Law enforcement officials described the scene as chaotic upon their arrival. Dramatic images captured by onlookers showed paramedics rushing gurneys toward the entrance of the building. These visuals provided a grim glimpse into the urgency of the response efforts as medical teams attempted to assist the wounded and secure the area.

Victims And Suspect Confirmed Dead

Authorities have confirmed that at least two people died as a result of the gunfire. One victim, an unnamed individual who was reportedly wounded and bleeding in the cafeteria area, succumbed to their injuries at the scene. The second fatality was the unnamed suspect who carried out the attack, who also died at the location.

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The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office verified the deaths of both the civilian victim and the suspect. Officials have not released the full names or specific identifying details of either individual at this time, citing ongoing investigative protocols and the need to notify next of kin properly.

Law Enforcement Response And Evacuation

As the shooting unfolded, dozens of other people present at the Citibank campus were forced to evacuate. Police cleared the building room by room to ensure no other threats remained and to facilitate the safe exit of employees and visitors.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office posted updates on social media stating that they were actively clearing the building. The agency promised to provide further details as they became available to the public. This statement was issued shortly after the initial reports of the shooting reached the media.

Community Impact And Ongoing Investigation

The incident has sent shockwaves through the local business community in Brandon. Financial institutions in the area are reviewing security protocols in the wake of this event. Citibank has likely initiated its own internal review of the safety measures at its campuses.

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Investigators are now working to piece together the timeline of events leading up to the shooting. They are examining how the suspect gained access to the cafeteria area and what motivated the attack. The case remains active as detectives interview witnesses and review security footage from the site.

Next Steps For Authorities And Victims

Police will continue to process the scene for forensic evidence. This includes collecting ballistic evidence and interviewing any survivors who can provide accounts of the incident. Families of the victims are being supported by victim services specialists provided by the county.

Updates regarding the identity of the suspect and the background of the deceased victim are expected in the coming days. Law enforcement agencies will hold a press conference when they have sufficient information to share with the media and the public.