Fatal Shooting at Citibank Tampa Leaves Two Dead Amid Police Response

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office releases bodycam footage of the Citibank shooting in Tampa that killed two people and injured four others on Wednesday.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a deadly shooting incident at the Citibank corporate campus in Tampa, Florida, on Wednesday, resulting in two fatalities and four additional injuries. The violent confrontation occurred around 12pm at the financial institution's facility, prompting a massive law enforcement mobilization and the evacuation of thousands of workers from the premises.

Bodycam Footage Reveals Chaos

Dramatic bodycam video captured the immediate aftermath as terrified employees fled the building while armed deputies rushed to secure the area. One clip features a shaken woman calling 911 to report that someone was shooting inside the corporate office building just moments before officers arrived on scene.

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Initial footage shows a deputy questioning two women who could not identify the shooter but pointed toward the direction from which gunshots originated. Officers soon spotted a crashed gray sedan at the front entrance, which contained the suspect, a tall bearded man wearing an unzipped sweatshirt who had exited the vehicle with a rifle.

Officer Involved Shooting Details

Inside the building, an unidentified armed security guard employed by Citibank engaged the gunman and fatally shot him. A deputy running toward the front doors heard someone scream that the suspect was down, and he subsequently reported over his radio that the shooter had been neutralized.

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The identity of the female employee who was fatally shot remains unclear, as does her relationship to the suspect. Chief Deputy Frank Losat confirmed during a press conference that the shooter and the female worker were the only two individuals who died in the incident.

Evacuation and Injured Workers

Four other people sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to local hospitals on gurneys. Paramedics were seen rushing medical equipment into the scene while officers led groups of employees with their hands raised to a reunification site in a nearby parking lot.

Every room in the 670,000 square foot corporate center was evacuated by a specialized SWAT team. Officials stated that approximately 3,200 people were present on the campus at the time of the shooting, though Citibank employs more than 10,000 individuals in Tampa overall.

Ongoing Investigation Procedures

A total of 367 Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the scene along with members of various specialized units. A shelter-in-place order was also implemented at nearby Hillsborough College to ensure the safety of students and staff during the active threat period.

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Investigators are currently determining whether the suspect was a vendor or an external threat, as sources indicated the incident did not involve Citibank employees. New York-based Citibank has occupied the Tampa campus since 1998, and the department plans to release additional details as the investigation continues.