A fatal shooting at an unauthorized party in a Davenport, Florida, Airbnb on Thanksgiving morning left one teen dead and seven others injured, prompting arrests and intense scrutiny.

At least one individual died and seven others sustained gunshot wounds during a violent incident at a residential property in Davenport, Florida, during the early hours of Thanksgiving morning. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd confirmed that the chaos erupted at an unauthorized gathering hosted by a 15-year-old girl from Orlando who had illegally secured an Airbnb booking for the event.

Authorities discovered that the teenager had advertised the pajama-themed birthday party on social media using flyers that explicitly encouraged attendees to consume alcohol and offered shots to those who arrived at the door. The invitation promised an environment of excessive drinking, which police describe as a direct precursor to the disaster that unfolded inside the home.

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Core Details of the Fatal Shooting

The confrontation began when Oral Walker Jr, an 18-year-old from Orlando, allegedly fired the first shot at the party. Witnesses told deputies that another individual then responded by firing back at Walker, striking him multiple times before the assailant fled the scene. Sheriff Judd stated that preliminary evidence suggests the second shooter acted in self-defense, and he publicly encouraged the unidentified individual to surrender to law enforcement.

Walker was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Police found cannabis and cash on his body upon recovery. Sheriff Judd identified Walker as a gang member with a substantial criminal history, noting that he carried 76 prior charges and was currently on juvenile probation for battery at the time of his death.

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Injuries and Critical Conditions

The 15-year-old host suffered a critical gunshot wound to her chest during the exchange of fire. She was initially placed on a ventilator in life-threatening condition, but medical teams stabilized her, and officials confirmed she is expected to survive. Her mother, Briana Jacques, 45, was subsequently arrested for interfering with the investigation after allegedly screaming at deputies and attempting to obstruct their work at the crime scene.

Five other victims, ranging in age from 16 to 21, were also injured by gunfire. Sheriff Judd expressed deep concern over the ages of the attendees, describing the situation as disturbing and highlighting the failure of parents to supervise their children who were present at the residence at 1:00 am on a holiday.

Legal Consequences for Parents and Hosts

Briana Jacques faced arrest for her actions at the scene, with Sheriff Judd stating she attempted to intimidate law enforcement officers. Judd also criticized the broader failure of parental oversight, questioning why families did not know the whereabouts of their children during the early hours of Thanksgiving morning. He emphasized that accountability would extend to other guardians of the attendees.

The 15-year-old girl's illegal rental agreement remained a focal point of the investigation. Authorities noted that the booking was made by a relative, who may also have been a minor, bypassing standard age verification and rental restrictions. The sheriff called out the property management for allowing such a violation to occur, placing blame on the lack of enforcement of rental terms.

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Airbnb Policy Violations and Response

Airbnb responded to the tragedy by confirming that the individual who booked the property had violated their strict prohibition against disruptive and unauthorized parties. The company's safety team removed the user from the platform and contacted the Polk County Sheriff's Office to assist with the ongoing investigation. The corporation expressed sorrow for the victims and their families while reiterating their stance against party rentals.

Judicial Criticism and Future Implications

Sheriff Judd directed sharp criticism at the Florida attorney general and the judicial system for allowing Walker to remain in the community despite his extensive record. He argued that previous interventions had failed to address the underlying issues driving the deceased's behavior. State Attorney Monique Worrell acknowledged the difficulty of predicting outcomes but emphasized that her office focuses on rehabilitation and meaningful accountability for juvenile offenders.

Investigations into the identity of the second shooter and the full scope of the party's attendance continue. Authorities are urging the public to come forward with any information that could help resolve the case. The incident has sparked intense debate regarding youth accountability, parental responsibility, and the enforcement of short-term rental regulations in residential neighborhoods.