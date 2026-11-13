Fatal Steam Train Accident at Hanwell Station Claims Life

A fatality has occurred at Hanwell station in west London after a person was struck by steam locomotive 34028 Eddystone. The Armistice Steam Express trip was cancelled as police confirm no suspicious circumstances.

A fatality has been confirmed at Hanwell station in west London after a person was struck by a moving steam locomotive. The incident involved the 34028 Eddystone engine during the early hours of Wednesday morning. This tragic event marks the first death on a public railway involving a steam locomotive in nearly sixty years.

Incident Details at Hanwell Station

The accident occurred around 6:30 am on Wednesday morning at the Hanwell station platform in west London. The victim was struck by the 34028 Eddystone locomotive before the train departed on its scheduled route. Paramedics and police officers arrived at the scene immediately following the collision. Emergency responders attempted to assist the individual, but the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

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The locomotive was en route to London to collect passengers for a special Remembrance Day excursion. The train was scheduled to leave Victoria station to haul the Armistice Steam Express at 9:05 am. The planned journey was set to take passengers through Kent for a day trip. The train operator subsequently cancelled the service due to the severity of the incident.

Ownership and Operator Statements

Southern Locomotives Ltd, the company that owns the 34028 Eddystone locomotive, issued a statement regarding the tragedy. They confirmed that a person had died after being struck by their locomotive at Hanwell station. The owners expressed their deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones of the deceased. They also extended their condolences to the train crew who witnessed the event.

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The Railway Touring Company, which operates the Armistice Steam Express, addressed the impact on passengers. They stated that the incident took place prior to the start of their tour. Passengers were not involved in the accident, although the tour was cancelled as a result. The operator apologized for the disappointment caused and noted the decision was not taken lightly.

Historical Context and Legal Proceedings

This incident is historically significant as the first death on a public railway involving a steam locomotive since 1968. Steam locomotives were largely withdrawn from service by British Railways in 1968. Today, approximately 500 steam trains operate across the United Kingdom each year. The 34028 Eddystone was one of the engines still in regular service for such excursions.

British Transport Police investigated the scene and released an initial statement on the circumstances. They confirmed there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death. A file will be prepared for the coroner to review the details of the case. The investigation will continue to determine the precise sequence of events that led to the fatality.

Ticketing and Travel Impact

The cancelled Armistice Steam Express had tickets priced at £115 for one adult for the day's excursion. The route was designed to provide a nostalgic journey through Kent for heritage railway enthusiasts. The cancellation affected all passengers who had purchased tickets for the Remembrance Day trip. Refunds and rebooking options are typically managed by the operating company in such scenarios.

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The closure of platforms at Hanwell station is expected to last while investigators secure evidence. Commuter services in the area may experience delays or disruptions depending on police operations. Authorities are urging the public to avoid the station area until further notice is given. The railway community is mourning the loss while reflecting on the safety of heritage operations.

The railway sector continues to balance the preservation of historical steam engines with modern safety standards. This tragedy highlights the inherent risks associated with operating vintage heavy machinery near public platforms. The outcome of the coroner's inquest will be closely watched by heritage railway operators nationwide.