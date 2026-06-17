Fatal Wales Train Crash Could Have Been Avoided by Using Emergency Brake, Report Finds

An investigation concludes that a passenger's death in a head-on collision in mid Wales might have been prevented if the driver had activated the train's manual sanding system, highlighting systemic failures in training and procedure.

A fatal train collision in mid Wales could have been prevented had the driver engaged an emergency sanding system , according to a detailed investigation by the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB).

The crash, which occurred in October 2024 on the Cambrian line near Talerddig in Powys, resulted in the death of passenger David Tudor-Evans, 66, and serious injuries to four others. It marked Britain's first fatal multi-train accident in over 25 years. The investigation revealed that the westbound Transport for Wales (TfW) train failed to stop within a designated passing loop and prematurely re-entered the single-track section, colliding head-on with an oncoming eastbound TfW service.

A critical factor was wheel slippage caused by low rail adhesion, a common issue in autumn due to fallen leaves. Both trains involved were class 158 units equipped with automatic and manual sanding systems to improve traction. The RAIB found that the automatic system malfunctioned due to blocked hoses, electrical faults, and incorrectly installed sand flow plates.

Crucially, the driver did not activate the manual emergency sander, a simple action that investigators calculated would have allowed the train to stop within the loop, avoiding the collision. The manual system was fully functional when tested after the crash. The driver, who was not named, stated that using the manual system "had not occurred" to them, citing a lack of recollection of training on its use and no prior experience employing it.

The RAIB's subsequent survey of other TfW drivers highlighted widespread ambiguity about when the emergency sander should be deployed, despite the company's rulebook mandating its use "when a train is unable to stop in the usual distance.

" The westbound train overshot its intended stopping point by approximately 0.7 miles before impact. At the moment of collision, it was traveling at 24mph while the eastbound train was moving at 6mph.

In addition to the fatal passenger, three others on the westbound train-including the guard-suffered serious injuries, with at least 18 more sustaining minor injuries. The driver of the eastbound train was seriously injured after becoming trapped by crash damage to the cab; the five other occupants of that train reported minor injuries. The RAIB's full report, published recently, includes nine recommendations aimed at preventing a recurrence.

These focus on improving driver training, clarifying procedures for the emergency sanding system, and addressing broader systemic issues in rail adhesion management. Andrew Hall, RAIB's chief inspector, emphasized the inherent challenge of rail-wheel grip and the need for a comprehensive approach involving track maintenance, train and signaling design, operational practices, and maintenance regimes. He expressed hope that the lessons from this tragedy would lead to lasting safety improvements.

Dave Calfe, general secretary of the train drivers' union Aslef, offered condolences to the victims and welcomed the report's recommendations, pledging to assist in their implementation to make incidents even rarer on Wales's railways. Transport for Wales has been approached for comment





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Train Crash Rail Accident Investigation Branch Emergency Brake Sanding System Tfw Cambrian Line Talerddig Rail Adhesion Slippery Tracks Driver Training

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