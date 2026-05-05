Father Accuses Family of Queue Jumping at Chessington, Denies Racism Claims

A father at Chessington World of Adventures claims a family attempted to bypass the queue for Zuma's Hovercraft Adventure, falsely claiming a toilet break. He denies accusations of racism following a heated confrontation.

A dispute erupted at Chessington World of Adventures on Sunday when a father, Luke Tickner, accused another family of attempting to queue jump for the newly opened Zuma's Hovercraft Adventure ride within the £15million 'World of Paw Patrol' area.

Tickner claims the family falsely stated they were returning to the queue after a toilet break, when in reality, they had never been in the line at all. He alleges the mother had been on other rides while the rest of the family attempted to rejoin the queue, and that they had even tried the same tactic the previous day. The situation escalated into a heated argument, with accusations of racism being leveled against Tickner, which he vehemently denies.

He states he was simply upholding the park's clear rules against queue jumping and protecting his son, who was allegedly pushed by the mother. The incident was captured on video by content creators Ben and Jacob, who run the 'Ride Comparisons' channel. The footage shows a woman arguing with a ride attendant, insisting her family had briefly left to use the toilet. The attendant offered to involve security to verify their claim, but the woman declined.

The video also captures the confrontation between Tickner and the alleged queue jumper, during which Tickner warned the man he would be featured on YouTube. Tickner further explained that park staff were willing to review security footage, which confirmed the family had not been queuing. He emphasized that his actions were not motivated by racism but by a commitment to fair queuing practices and a response to being falsely accused.

Tickner has since shared his account on social media, posting a photo celebrating after the incident and jokingly offering his services to Merlin, the company that owns Chessington World of Adventures. The incident has sparked discussion online, with many commenting on the video and sharing their opinions on the matter. The park's rules clearly state that guests who leave the queue must inform a member of staff, and security is available to verify queue positions.

The 'World of Paw Patrol' area, including Zuma's Hovercraft Adventure – the UK’s first ‘drifter’ ride – recently opened to the public, attracting families and celebrities alike, including stars from 'Celebrity Traitors' and BBC presenter Alex Jones. The incident highlights the challenges theme parks face in managing queues and ensuring a fair experience for all visitors





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Chessington World Of Adventures Queue Jumping Racism Zuma's Hovercraft Adventure World Of Paw Patrol

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