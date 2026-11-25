Alec Chadwick and Riley Emerson-Chadwick sentenced to prison for smuggling 50kg of cannabis from Thailand to the UK. National Crime Agency warns of surge in social media drug courier recruitment.

A father and son have been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to a sophisticated plot to smuggle £500,000 worth of cannabis from Thailand into the United Kingdom. Alec Peter Chadwick, 39, and Riley Peter Emerson-Chadwick, 20, were arrested by Border Force officers at Heathrow Airport in July upon their arrival from Bangkok.

Seizure Details and Immediate Sentencing

Customs officers discovered a total of 50.25 kilograms of Class B cannabis within the travelers' checked luggage. Specifically, the search revealed 33.5 kilograms hidden inside Riley Peter Emerson-Chadwick's bags and an additional 16.75 kilograms located in Alec Peter Chadwick's luggage. The duo appeared before Wimbledon Magistrates' Court on July 15, where they entered guilty pleas to the charges of smuggling controlled drugs.

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On Tuesday, Alec Peter Chadwick, an unemployed resident of Millbrook in Southampton, appeared at Isleworth Crown Court. The judge imposed a custodial sentence of two years and eight months for his role in the conspiracy. His son, Riley Peter Emerson-Chadwick, a laborer from Christchurch in Bournemouth, received a slightly shorter term of two years imprisonment for his involvement in the same offense.

National Crime Agency Warning on Social Media Tactics

The National Crime Agency, which spearheaded the investigation, highlighted a dramatic spike in individuals attempting to smuggle cannabis into the UK. Officials noted that organized crime groups frequently target victims through social media platforms, offering them what appears to be a free holiday and extra spending money. In exchange, these recruits are asked to carry back large quantities of cannabis, which criminals later retrieve and sell to other offenders.

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Peter Jones, the senior investigating officer at the National Crime Agency, issued a stark warning to those considering such schemes. He emphasized that there is no such thing as a free holiday, as participants face criminal convictions, significant jail terms, and severely damaged career prospects. Jones also clarified that profits from cannabis smuggling are often used to fund the trafficking of other dangerous drugs, which fuel wider community crime.

Surge in Smuggling Cases and Statistical Trends

Official data illustrates the scale of this growing crisis, with the number of cannabis smugglers caught arriving in the UK by plane increasing by 464% between 2023 and 2024. The figures rose from 142 incidents in 2023 to 801 in 2024. This upward trend continued into 2025, with the number reaching 976. In the first six months of the current year alone, 600 air passenger couriers were arrested at United Kingdom airports.

Border Force reports that cannabis seizures are also at a record high, showing a 50% increase over the last year. Officials predict that the number of cases could rise even further in 2026. This surge coincides with stricter enforcement measures in source countries. Thai authorities recently announced a crackdown, imposing fines of approximately £680 per kilogram for those caught smuggling cannabis.

Other Recent Arrests Highlight Criminal Networks

The Chadwick case is part of a broader pattern of high-profile arrests at British airports in recent months. For instance, Paige Crisp, 24, was jailed for over two years for helping smuggle £13.8 million worth of cannabis in 22 suitcases. She and a group of 11 others were stopped at Birmingham Airport on August 9, 2024, after flying through Paris. Another case involved Amy Jayne Durban, 45, who was arrested at Heathrow on July 6 with 51.2 kilograms of cannabis.

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Teenager Noah Barker, 19, was also caught after being lured by a Snapchat recruitment offer for a free holiday. He was arrested at Heathrow on July 10 with over 20 kilograms of cannabis and later sentenced to three years and eight months at Southampton Crown Court. These cases demonstrate the persistent efforts of organized crime to exploit individuals, often with devastating personal and societal consequences.