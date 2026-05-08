Father and Son Ordered to Pay £20,000 in Legal Fees Over Garden Access Dispute

A father and son from Swiss Cottage, London, face a £20,000 court bill after a bitter dispute with their neighbour over access to a shared garden. The conflict involved allegations of trespassing, harassment, and forced entry, culminating in a legal battle that has left both parties with significant financial and emotional consequences.

A father and son duo from Swiss Cottage, north London, have been ordered to pay £20,000 in legal fees after a protracted dispute with their neighbour over access to a shared garden.

The conflict began when music teacher Jodie Schloss withdrew permission for her neighbours, Robin Larkins and his father Derek Larkins, to use a passageway on her property that provided access to the communal garden. The Larkins family, who live in a garden flat in a five-storey Victorian villa, argued that the passageway had been used by all residents for over 30 years and was essential for accessing the garden, which Derek Larkins maintains as a gardener.

The dispute escalated when Ms. Schloss accused the Larkins of trespassing and harassment after they allegedly forced open the passageway gate twice and left their washing on her private patio. Despite the Larkins agreeing not to use the passageway again, the court ruled in favour of Ms. Schloss, awarding her the substantial legal costs.

Judge Stephen Hellman stated that the bill was justified due to the repeated trespassing incidents, including evidence of Derek Larkins using a crowbar to force the gate. The Larkins defended their actions, claiming they were protecting the rights of other leaseholders to access the garden.

However, the court found their behaviour unreasonable, particularly after CCTV footage showed Robin Larkins damaging the lock and changing it without providing Ms. Schloss with a key. The case highlights the complexities of shared property rights and the potential for disputes to spiral into costly legal battles. Ms. Schloss expressed feeling vulnerable and unsafe due to the incidents, while the Larkins maintained their actions were motivated by a desire to uphold the community's access to the garden.

The ruling underscores the importance of clear agreements and mutual respect among neighbours sharing communal spaces





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Property Dispute Trespassing Legal Fees Neighbour Conflict Communal Garden

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