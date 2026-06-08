Father and Twin Sons Die in Canoga Park Murder-Suicide; Community Reels from Tragedy

A California father shot his 10-year-old twin sons before killing himself in a suspected murder-suicide in Canoga Park. The mother survived after being shot at but missed. The incident has left the local community in shock and mourning amidst ongoing investigations.

A tragic incident unfolded in Canoga Park , California, a community located approximately 25 minutes outside Los Angeles , when a father and his 10-year-old twin sons were found dead in what authorities are investigating as a murder-suicide.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), the unidentified man, believed to be in his mid-40s, shot his sons inside their home on Sunday evening around 7:15 p.m. before turning the gun on himself. The boys' mother, who has not been named, provided a harrowing account to police, stating she heard two gunshots and went to investigate a bedroom. At that moment, the man fired at her but missed.

He then pointed the weapon at his own head and pulled the trigger, ending his life. The mother survived the attack and is now left to grapple with the immense loss of her children and husband. The scene outside the residence was one of profound grief and shock. News footage captured a devastated woman, who has not been identified, crying uncontrollably while being consoled by a man.

Other heartbroken family members and friends stood in silence, struggling to comprehend the sudden and violent loss.

'That's just really sad. Two little kids and a dad. That's a family. Nobody deserved that,' an unnamed woman at the scene shared with local media.

The home sits directly across from Lanark Park, a family-friendly park, adding a layer of stark contrast to the tragedy that occurred within its walls. Authorities spent hours at the scene processing evidence from both the interior and exterior of the property, meticulously documenting the aftermath of the devastating event.

While many of those who gathered were acquaintances of the family, complete strangers also arrived to pay their respects, offering silent prayers for the departed and for healing in the community.

'My heart is breaking for this family because this is tragic. This should never happen to anybody. The kids never had a chance to have a life, and I don't know why the father, if he did have issues, couldn't have gotten help. Why?

To take his children's lives and his own life. It's just, there are no words right now,' expressed local resident CC Pelkey to KTLA5, echoing the sentiments of many. The LAPD confirmed the investigation remains ongoing as they work to understand the motive behind the horrific act. This heartbreaking event comes just weeks after another Los Angeles family was lost in a similar murder-suicide, believed to have been carried out by a mother.

On May 27, Marine Basmajian, 29, shot and killed her husband, Khajag Basmajian, 31, and their two young children, Alec and Ella, before turning the gun on herself in their North Hills home, which is valued at $833,000. While the precise catalyst for the Canoga Park tragedy is still unclear, a neighbor of the Basmajian family suggested that postpartum depression might have been a factor, as Marine had given birth to her second child just days prior.

'It's so depressing, it's so devastating for everyone. Postpartum is real,' Karen Banuelos told the Los Angeles Times, highlighting the mental health struggles that can accompany new parenthood. These two incidents within a short span have deeply rattled the Los Angeles community, prompting conversations about family crises, mental health support systems, and the urgent need to prevent such unimaginable losses





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Murder-Suicide Canoga Park Los Angeles Family Tragedy LAPD Father Children Shooting Mental Health Postpartum Depression

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